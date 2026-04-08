

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pershing Square Capital Management has thrown its hat in the ring with a takeover bid for Universal Music Group, valuing the deal at roughly $64.3 billion. If it goes through, this merger will create a new company listed in the U.S.



Bill Ackman believes this move could help address some of the issues dragging down Universal's market value, even though the company has been performing well.



He commended Universal's management for broadening its artist lineup and positioning itself to make the most of advancements in artificial intelligence, all while safeguarding its intellectual property.



Universal is home to big-name artists like Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kendrick Lamar, and is currently based in Amsterdam. It also owns the iconic Abbey Road Studios, along with labels like EMI and Island Records.



Ackman pointed out that uncertainties related to an 18 percent stake held by the Bolloré Group and the delays in securing a U.S. listing have been contributing to the company's recent struggles.



Following the announcement of the offer, Universal's shares saw a significant increase, reflecting a sense of optimism among investors about this proposal.



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