

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank has reaffirmed confidence in its existing business strategy, stating that recent interactions with UniCredit have not revealed sufficient value creation potential for its shareholders. The bank emphasized that UniCredit has shown no willingness to provide an adequate premium, making a mutually agreed transaction unlikely at present.



Over the past 18 months, Commerzbank has maintained regular dialogue with UniCredit as a shareholder, but noted that UniCredit had not previously presented concrete proposals regarding cooperation or transaction terms. The cornerstones of UniCredit's recent verbal suggestions, according to Commerzbank, do not demonstrate meaningful upside beyond what the bank can achieve independently, while also carrying significant execution risks.



Commerzbank criticized UniCredit's unilateral announcements, saying they undermine the trust required for constructive negotiations. Instead, the German lender will continue to pursue its 'Momentum' strategy, which it describes as sustainable, low-risk, and value-creating.



The bank confirmed it will publish upgraded financial targets alongside its quarterly results on 8 May 2026, highlighting additional upside potential beyond its 2028 goals. While Commerzbank remains open to proposals that deliver tangible value, it currently sees no basis for an agreed solution with UniCredit.



Commerzbank closed trading in Milan at EUR 31.43, showing a slight gain of 0.01 euros, or 0.03%.



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