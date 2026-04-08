Prevas AB: New simulator from Marksman enables realistic hunting training

With the new ST3 simulator, Swedish company Marksman Training Systems is taking a major step towards more realistic and accessible hunting training. In collaboration with Prevas, the company has developed a modern wireless system that combines advanced sensor technology, real-time data and ballistic modelling.

"For hunters, it is often difficult to get enough real-world training. With our new simulator, it is possible to practice more and build both technique and muscle memory without using live ammunition," says Baudouin de Chabot-Tramecourt, owner of Marksman Training Systems.

High precision through advanced sensor technology

The new simulator is based on a combination of sensors and image analysis. A camera is directed towards a projection screen where different training scenarios are displayed. Gyroscopes and accelerometers register the movement of the weapon, while the shot itself is detected acoustically.

"Accuracy is one of the key differences compared to other systems. ST3 offers a precision of around 0.003 degrees, compared with approximately 2 degrees in many competing solutions. That makes our system up to 650 times more accurate," says Baudouin de Chabot-Tramecourt.

Developing ST3 required a broad range of technical expertise. Prevas contributed knowledge in areas including sensor technology, vision and image processing, embedded software, wireless communication and battery management.

"We have supported the customer throughout the entire journey, from specification and architecture to development and support. With experienced experts across several technical fields, we have been able to build a robust and highly precise system that performs very well," says Mats Bergmark, Business Unit Manager at Prevas.

New applications and future opportunities

Today, the simulator is used in hunting stores and shooting clubs where hunters can test different scenarios and improve their skills. There are also plans to expand into new application areas, and early tests and evaluations are already underway. For example, ST3 could be used within the defense sector to train counter-drone scenarios, or for police training focused on rapid decision-making in complex situations.

"We now have a stable hardware platform that will last for many years to come. At the same time, the new system is far more scalable, allowing us to continue developing the software with new scenarios, improved graphics and new features that meet customer demand," says Baudouin de Chabot-Tramecourt.

Read more about the project with Marksman Training Systems on Prevas website.

For more information, contact

Mats Bergmark, Business Unit Manager, Prevas AB, Mobile: +46 73 335 23 60, E-mail: mats.bergmark@prevas.se

Baudouin de Chabot-Tramecourt, Owner of Marksman Training Systems AB, Mobile: +46 76 310 55 09, E-mail: bdechabot@marksman.se

About Prevas

Prevas is an innovative development hub focused on product and production development, with ingenuity at its core. With strong technical expertise, business understanding, and advanced capabilities in data and AI, we help customers from a wide variety of industries to benefit through continuous technological innovation. Good for people, planet, and profit. Prevas was established in 1985 and currently employs 1,100 people in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Prevas is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm since 1998. For more information about Prevas, visit www.prevas.com.