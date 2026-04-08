Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to outline its corporate vision, strategic priorities, and operational outlook for 2026 following the recent closing of its transformational transaction and the appointment of a new leadership team.

A New Chapter for Getty

2026 marks the beginning of a new phase for Getty. With a refreshed leadership team, a strong balance sheet, and a clearly defined strategy, the Company is focused on unlocking the full value of its position in the world-class Highland Valley Copper District.

Getty holds mineral claims covering approximately 25% of one of Canada's most prolific copper districts, yet much of this ground has seen limited modern exploration. The Company's objective is to position Getty as a leading copper development story within the district through disciplined execution, targeted drilling, and a focus on identifying higher-grade mineralization within a large-scale system.

Chief Executive Officer, Ryan O'Regan, comments:

"Getty presents a unique and strong copper investment opportunity. A Getty shareholder is invested in a company that holds one quarter of one of the most prolific copper districts in Canada, with surrounding infrastructure, historic resources, a slew of exploration targets and is commencing the largest drill program seen on the property for 30 years. In 2026, the Company plans to drill aggressively with a 14,000 to 16,000 metre program planned to both upgrade the historic resources and test new exploration opportunities. Corporately, we raised $15M, retired approximately $4M in pre-transaction debt and have $11M in cash to fund our programs. Getty bolstered its technical and board skillsets with the addition of Charles Funk and Mahesh Liyanage and added significant BC porphyry exploration experience to management. The Company also plans to undertake a 5:1 consolidation at the upcoming June AGM. We aim to grow the Getty share price in 2026 by revitalizing the Company and showcasing the potential of our namesake property with steady resource and exploration news flow."

Two-Pronged Strategy to Unlock Value in the District

Getty's 2026 drilling strategy is built on a focused, two-pronged approach:

Resource Growth and Expansion - The Company's initial priority is to advance and expand on areas containing historical mineral resources. Getty North and South are the host of historic resources that were last significantly drilled in 1997. They were drilled to shallow depths, in a significantly lower copper price environment with very limited geological controls or modern multi-element assay data. Drilling will commence imminently and initially target Getty North using existing permitted drill sites. This approximately 10,000-meter program is intended to improve mineral resource estimate confidence and test for higher-grade mineralization within known zones.

District Exploration Potential - In parallel, the team has allocated additional targets of approximately 4,000 to 6,000 metres to evaluate across its broader land package, including Getty South, Getty West, Glossie, and other satellite zones. The goal is to demonstrate the potential for a larger, district-scale copper system.

This staged approach is designed to deliver immediate results and bring resources up to a modern standard while systematically advancing exploration opportunities through target to drill test across the Getty property.





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Getty's Higher-Grade Opportunity

A key element of Getty's strategy is targeting higher-grade copper mineralization within the district. Historical work has outlined mineralization at meaningful scale, with copper grades favourably comparable to those at the adjacent Highland Valley Copper Mine. For example, Getty North hosts a non-current historical indicated mineral resource grading 0.37% Cu¹, compared to HVC's global reserve grade of approximately 0.28% Cu².

Increasing confidence in the continuity and distribution of these higher-grade zones has the potential to materially enhance project economics and support multiple development pathways.

Strong Financial Position

In connection with its recent transaction, Getty has now successfully raised approximately $15 million in November 2025, and has since eliminated all debt. The Company currently holds approximately $11 million in cash, providing a strong financial foundation to fully execute its 2026 work programs and strategic initiatives.

Looking Ahead

The Company expects 2026 to be a catalyst driven year, with active drilling, continued target development, and ongoing technical work designed to advance the Getty Project and deliver meaningful results to shareholders.

Corporate Initiatives

As part of its broader corporate strategy, the Company intends to seek shareholder approval for a proposed share consolidation on a five (5) to one (1) basis (the "Consolidation") at its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting, which the Company proposes to hold on June 9, 2026.

All outstanding warrants, stock options, and other convertible securities of the Company will be adjusted in accordance with their respective terms to reflect the Consolidation. This will include an increase to applicable exercise or conversion prices by a factor of five (5) and a corresponding reduction in the number of common shares issuable upon exercise or conversion by a factor of five (5). The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged. The Consolidation will be subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Persons

Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo., the Responsible Officer for Getty and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved technical information contained in this news release.

References

Parkinson, C., and Fayram, T., 2009, NI 43-101 Preliminary Feasibility Study Technical Report of the Getty Copper Project, report prepared by West Coast Environmental and Engineering for Getty Copper Inc. The 2010 Study has not been updated and the resources and reserves are not treated as current by the company.

Hercun, C., Stewart, Al, Tsuji, T., Laroche, F., Diederichs, C., 2025, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Highland Valley Copper Operations, British Columbia, report prepared for Teck Resources Limited.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the Highland Valley Copper District of British Columbia, Canada. Its flagship 82% owned Getty Project is located near Logan Lake, adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine, and has the potential to be a significant new source of copper and molybdenum in the district.

Contact Information

For more information or to join our mailing list, please contact:

Ryan O'Regan

Chief Executive Officer

Getty Copper Inc.

Email: investorrelations@gettycopper.com

Phone: +1 604 931-3231

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: the Company's strategic plans and objectives; the timing, scope, commencement and results of planned exploration and drilling programs; the potential to expand, upgrade or improve existing mineral resource estimates; the identification, continuity and distribution of higher-grade mineralization; the potential for district-scale mineralization; the advancement, development and potential economic viability of the Getty Project; the Company's ability to execute its 2026 work programs and strategic initiatives; the availability and sufficiency of funding; the anticipated benefits of the proposed share consolidation; the timing and outcome of the Company's annual general and special meeting; and the Company's outlook, including expectations for exploration results, project advancement and potential share price performance.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291530

Source: Getty Copper Inc.