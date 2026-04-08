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WKN: A417GQ | ISIN: CA06849F1080 | Ticker-Symbol: ABR0
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 14:31
37,450 Euro
+5,05 % +1,800
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRICK MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARRICK MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,30037,40014:38
37,30037,45014:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 13:06 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Barrick Mining Corporation: Barrick Welcomes Ontario Court of Appeal's Dismissal of Appeal Concerning North Mara Gold Mine

TORONTO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today welcomed the decision by the Ontario Court of Appeal dismissing an appeal by certain Tanzanian residents alleging human rights abuses by members of the Tanzanian Police Force in the vicinity of the Company's North Mara gold mine. This decision upheld an earlier ruling of the Superior Court of Ontario which found that Ontario is not the appropriate forum to consider these claims and that they must be adjudicated in Tanzania.

Evidence filed during this case established that the Tanzanian Police Force acts independently of Barrick, which maintains a zero tolerance policy for human rights violations by employees, contractors or any third parties acting on its behalf.

Barrick's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Hill said: "Barrick is proud of our work in Tanzania, which we do in close partnership with all levels of government and our host communities. Our work together creates jobs, drives economic development and improves the lives of many Tanzanians."

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ABX'.

Investor Relations Contact

Barrick Mining Corporation
Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443
cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com

Media Contact

Brunswick Group
Carole Cable, +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
barrick@brunswickgroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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