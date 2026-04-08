Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) (the "REIT" or "Vital Infrastructure"), will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, after the markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

Canada - Toronto: (647) 932-3411

Canada (toll free): (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 4140820

Webcast link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/vital-infrastructure-property-trust/2026/05/14/q1-2026-financial-results/play

Following market close on May 13, 2026, the investor presentation for the first quarter 2026 results will be available at www.vitalreit.com/investors. A replay of the conference call will also be posted in the Investor section of the website.

About Vital Infrastructure

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure. As at February 24, 2026, the REIT held interests in a diversified portfolio of 133 income-producing properties totaling 13.0 million square feet of gross leasable area, located throughout major markets in North America, Australia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of outpatient, inpatient, and other health research facilities is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Vital Infrastructure leverages its global workforce in six countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information, please visit www.vitalreit.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291512

Source: Vital Infrastructure Property Trust