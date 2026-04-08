

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FactSet Research Systems Inc.(FDS), a financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, Wednesday, announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Helen Shan is transitioning from her role.



She will be replaced by Joshua Warren, effective April 13.



Warren is a veteran financial and strategic leader with experience across asset management, financial technology and capital markets and was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Envestnet. Previously, he served as Global Head of Business Strategy for iShares and Index Investments at BlackRock.



In pre-market activity, FDS shares were trading at $228.98, up 0.54% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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