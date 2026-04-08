Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Plc has signed contracts and launched a EUR 10.5 million construction project for Nuveen Real Estate as part of a EUR 42 million portfolio

Press release 8 April 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

Toivo Group Plc ("Toivo" or the "Company") has signed contracts and launched an approximately EUR 10.5 million residential construction project in Espoo. The project is the final part of the previously announced EUR 42 million portfolio for Nuveen Real Estate, which will comprise approximately 141 apartments in total.

The single-family home portfolio comprises one completed property and three properties under development in Helsinki, Espoo, and Vantaa, featuring private yards, family-sized homes, and A-class energy ratings. Part of the portfolio has already been delivered and rest will be delivered in 2026 and 2027. The investor in the portfolio is Nuveen Real Estate, which manages $147 billion in assets and has also invested in single-family homes elsewhere in Europe.

"The execution of this portfolio is a landmark achievement for Toivo. We are grateful to Nuveen for the excellent start to our cooperation and look forward to continuing our collaboration in the years to come. This final development consists of 32 apartments and will be completed in Q1 2027," says Markus Myllymäki, CEO of Toivo.

Toivo Group Plc

Further information

Markus Myllymäki

CEO

Toivo Group Plc

Tel. +358 (0)40 847 6206

markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

About Toivo

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specializing in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2025, Toivo's revenue was EUR 61.7 million, and operating profit was EUR 8.0 million.