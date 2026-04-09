Toivo Group Oyj: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Toivo Group Plc

Toivo Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release

9 April 2026 at 11:15 a.m.

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Toivo Group Plc was held on 9 April 2026 in Espoo, Finland. The AGM adopted the financial statements for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2025 and resolved on the distribution of dividends in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors. In addition, the AGM resolved on the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors, the election and remuneration of the auditor, and decided on authorisations to the Board of Directors.

Adoption of the Financial Statements and Discharge from Liability

The AGM adopted the financial statements of Toivo Group Plc and the consolidated financial statements for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2025.

The AGM granted discharge from liability to the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2025.

Dividend Distribution

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the AGM resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.03 per share for the financial year 2025.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register of the Company on the dividend record date, 13 April 2026.

The dividend payment date is 22 April 2026.

Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Report

The AGM resolved to support the Company's remuneration policy for the governing bodies. The nature of the resolution was advisory.

In addition, the AGM resolved to approve the remuneration report of the Company's governing bodies for the financial year 2025. The nature of the resolution was advisory.

Composition and Remuneration of the Board of Directors

The AGM resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of five (5) members.

The following persons were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors: Asko Myllymäki, Harri Tahkola, Petri Kärkkäinen, Tomi Koivukoski and Margit Lindholm.

The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors will end at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

The remuneration of the Chair of the Board is EUR 3,000 per month, and the remuneration of the other Board members is EUR 1,600 per month.

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is paid in cash.

Election of the Auditor and Auditor's Remuneration

The AGM elected KPMG Oy Ab as the Company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has informed the Company that Pekka Alatalo, APA, will act as the principal auditor.

The auditor's remuneration will be paid according to a reasonable invoice approved by the Company.

The auditor's term of office ends at the close of the first AGM following the election.

Authorisations to the Board of Directors

Acquisition and/or Pledge of the Company's Own Shares

The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition and/or pledge of a maximum of 5,897,959 of the Company's own shares, corresponding to approximately 10 per cent of all shares in the Company on the date of the AGM notice.

The authorisation is valid until the close of the next AGM, however no later than 30 June 2027.

Share Issues and Issuance of Special Rights Entitling to Shares

The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to decide on share issues and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. Under the authorisation, a maximum of 20,000,000 shares may be issued, representing approximately 34 per cent of all shares in the Company on the date of the AGM notice.

The authorisation is valid until the close of the next AGM, however no later than 30 June 2027.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The minutes of the AGM will be available on the Company's website at sijoittajille.toivo.fi no later than 23 April 2026.

Toivo Group Plc

Board of Directors

Further information

Markus Myllymäki

Chief Executive Officer

Toivo Group Plc

Tel. +358 40 847 6206

markus.myllymaki@toivo.fi

Toivo is a Finnish real estate company founded in 2015, specializing in residential and social infrastructure properties. The company's business model is unique as it integrates the entire real estate value chain-from property development and construction to ownership, management, leasing, and sales of completed properties. Toivo's in-house team manages the full lifecycle of a property, from raw land acquisition to lease negotiations and property maintenance.

Toivo's strategy is to develop clear and efficient properties with strong development margins, stable and attractive returns, and excellent locations. This enables the company to deliver maximum added value to its customers, owners, and stakeholders. Toivo is backed by a skilled and experienced team of professionals with strong credentials in the real estate sector. The team members have collectively been involved in the development and construction of over 17,000 apartments and have an average of ten years of experience in the industry.

In 2025, Toivo's revenue was EUR 61.7 million and operating profit EUR 8.0 million