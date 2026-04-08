Societe BIC: Remuneration of Corporate Officers

Remuneration of Corporate Officers

in accordance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code of Corporate Governance for listed companies

Clichy, France - April 8, 2026 - At its meeting held on February 24, 2026 under the chairmanship of Edouard Bich, the Board of Directors of Société BIC, acting on the joint recommendations of the Remuneration Committee and the Nominations, Governance & CSR Committee, made the following decisions regarding the remuneration of Corporate Officers.

It should be noted that the elements of remuneration paid or awarded in respect of the fiscal year 2025 to Rob Versloot, Chief Executive Officer since September 15, 2025, were determined by the Board of Directors at its meeting of June 11, 2025 (as disclosed on June 20, 2025) and are in line with the new remuneration policy for Executive Corporate Officers that will be submitted for approval to the Annual General Meeting of May 20, 2026.

REMUNERATION FOR 2025 FISCAL YEAR:

Chair of the Board of Directors:

Annual fixed remuneration of 166,667 euros was awarded to Nikos Koumettis, Chair of the Board, up to May 20, 2025.

Annual fixed remuneration of 200,000 euros was awarded to Edouard Bich, Chair of the Board, from May 20, 2025.

Chief Executive Officer:

Gonzalve Bich

Fixed remuneration : the annual fixed portion of Gonzalve Bich's remuneration in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer amounted to 710,192 US dollars (628,878 euros 1 ) for the year.

: the annual fixed portion of Gonzalve Bich's remuneration in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer amounted to 710,192 US dollars (628,878 euros ) for the year. Variable remuneration: after reviewing the performance criteria, Gonzalve Bich's variable remuneration for 2025 was set at 339,008 US dollars (300,193 euros1), corresponding to 36.6% of the target.

Rob Versloot

Fixed remuneration : the annual fixed portion of Rob Versloot's remuneration in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer amounted to 313,182 euros for the year.

: the annual fixed portion of Rob Versloot's remuneration in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer amounted to 313,182 euros for the year. Variable remuneration : after reviewing the performance criteria and compared with a target objective of 100% of his fixed remuneration, Rob Versloot's variable remuneration for 2025 was set at 113,155 euros, corresponding to 36.6% of the target.

: after reviewing the performance criteria and compared with a target objective of 100% of his fixed remuneration, Rob Versloot's variable remuneration for 2025 was set at 113,155 euros, corresponding to 36.6% of the target. Exceptional bonus for fiscal year 2025 : at its meeting of February 24, 2026, the Board of Directors wished to recognize the speed with which Rob Versloot assumed his duties, taking decisive actions for the Company, and decided to propose an exceptional bonus of 200,000 euros for approval at the Annual General Meeting of May 20, 2026.

: at its meeting of February 24, 2026, the Board of Directors wished to recognize the speed with which Rob Versloot assumed his duties, taking decisive actions for the Company, and decided to propose an exceptional bonus of 200,000 euros for approval at the Annual General Meeting of May 20, 2026. The other elements of the Corporate Executive Officer remuneration policy approved at the Annual General Meeting of May 20, 2025, remain applicable and notably the policy in case of departure of the Corporate Executive Officer.

REMUNERATION FOR 2026 FISCAL YEAR:

The Board set the remuneration policy for the fiscal year 2026 as follows:

For the Chair of the Board of Directors: fixed remuneration of 300,000 euros (25% lower compared to the policy approved in 2025). The Chair of the Board does not receive any variable remuneration.

fixed remuneration of 300,000 euros (25% lower compared to the policy approved in 2025). The Chair of the Board does not receive any variable remuneration. For the Chief Executive Officer: Fixed remuneration of 1,060,000 euros. The target amount of variable remuneration, calculated with a target at 100% of fixed remuneration, is lower than that of his predecessor. The weighing of objectives in the calculation of variable remuneration for fiscal year 2026 is 65% financial, 5% extra-financial and 30% individual. Details of the performance criteria for the variable portion for 2026 are described in the 2025 Universal Registration Document, published on March 26, 2026.



Pursuant to Articles L.22-10-34 II and L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code, the payment of the variable remuneration for 2025 and the remuneration policy for 2026 are subject to a favorable vote of the Annual General Meeting of May 20, 2026.

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Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Investor Relations

investors.info@bicworld.com











Apolline Celeyron

Global Communications Director

+33 6 13 63 44 43

apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Quarter 2026 Net Sales April 28, 2026 Annual General Meeting May 20, 2026 First Half 2026 Results July 29, 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales October 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn - Instagram - YouTube and TikTok

1 Amounts in US dollars were converted into euros using the average exchange rate for the 2025 financial year (1 EUR = 1.1293 USD).