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WKN: A2DNQP | ISIN: FR0013252186 | Ticker-Symbol: 1R9
Frankfurt
08.04.26 | 08:13
2,030 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0402,26019:24
Actusnews Wire
08.04.2026 18:23 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Langeais - April 8, 2026

Plastivaloire Group declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865230/03/2026FR00132521861,0362.041612XPAR
Plastiques du Val de Loire96950037H7K8DXF2865201/04/2026FR00132521865352.147607XPAR

Next financial publication:

First-half 2025-2026 turnover: May 20, 2026

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97468-pvl_cp-rachats-actions-vdef-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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