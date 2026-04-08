GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Implementation of the project to transfer the listing of Plastivaloire Group shares to the Euronext Growth market

Langeais, April, 8 2026

The Board of Directors of the Plastivaloire Group, which met today, has decided to proceed with the proposed transfer of the listing of its shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment C) to Euronext Growth.

This decision follows the Annual General Meeting of 31 March 2026, which approved the resolution paving the way for a transfer of the Plastivaloire Group's shares from the regulated market Euronext Paris (Compartment C) to Euronext Growth and granting full powers to the Board of Directors to implement this transfer of listing.

Subject to Euronext Paris's approval, the company's listing on Euronext Growth Paris will take place through a direct admission procedure to trading of the company's existing shares, without the issuance of new shares.

Reasons for the proposed transfer

This transfer project aims to enable Plastivaloire to reduce the constraints associated with the Euronext Paris regulated market and the resources required to comply with it. Euronext Growth offers a simplified operating environment that is better suited to the Group's needs, while allowing it to continue to benefit from the appeal of the financial markets.

Possible consequences of the transfer

In accordance with current regulations, the Plastivaloire Group hereby informs its shareholders of the main possible consequences of such a transfer (non-exhaustive list).

Periodic disclosure obligations

The Plastivaloire Group's obligations will be reduced, in particular as follows:

Plastivaloire will publish, within four months of the financial year-end, an annual report (or a universal registration document incorporating such report) containing, as a minimum, its annual (and consolidated) financial statements, a management report and the auditors' reports. It will also prepare a corporate governance report with simplified content.

Plastivaloire will publish, within four months of the end of the first half of the financial year (extended deadline), a half-yearly report including its half-yearly financial statements and a management report relating to those financial statements.

The Plastivaloire Group will continue to apply IFRS standards, in line with the methods applied to date.

It will continue to publish its quarterly financial information.

Ongoing disclosure

The Plastivaloire Group will remain subject to the applicable provisions regarding ongoing disclosure, which also apply to companies listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

The Company will continue to provide accurate, precise and truthful information, disclosing to the public any information likely to have a significant effect on the share price and any information relating to transactions by its directors, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse.

Regulated information (and in particular inside information) must always be disclosed effectively and in full. The Company will continue to use a professional distributor.

With regard to the remuneration of corporate officers, the Company will no longer be subject to the so-called 'say on pay' regime.

Protection of minority shareholders

The protection of minority shareholders in the event of a change of control will be ensured on Euronext Growth Paris through the mandatory public offer mechanism should the threshold of 50% of the share capital or voting rights be exceeded, whether directly or indirectly, alone or in concert.

Furthermore, companies listed on Euronext Growth Paris are only required to disclose to the market changes in shareholding structure corresponding to crossings (upwards or downwards) of the thresholds of 50% and 90% of the share capital or voting rights.

However, in accordance with legal provisions, the company will remain subject, for a period of three years from its delisting from the Euronext Paris market, to the rules governing public offers and to the continued disclosure obligations relating to threshold crossings and declarations of intent as applicable to companies listed on Euronext Paris.

As regards the provisions of Article 236-6 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), allowing said Authority to decide, in certain circumstances, that a public buy-out offer should be launched, these provisions will no longer apply.

General Meetings

The formal requirements for General Meetings will be slightly relaxed:

No obligation to publish a press release specifying the procedures for making available documents which are submitted during the General Meeting;

Exemption from the requirement to publish preparatory documents on the company's website twenty-one days prior to the date of the General Meeting, but only as of the date of the notice of meeting (with reduced content);

No obligation to publish the results of the General Meeting votes on the company's website.

The procedures for convening the General Meeting and the conditions for admission to the General Meeting will remain unchanged. The company will no longer be obliged to provide a live broadcast of its General Meetings or to post a recording of them on its website.

Liquidity

The transfer to the unregulated Euronext Growth Paris market may result in a change in the liquidity of Plastivaloire shares, which may differ from the liquidity observed on the regulated Euronext Paris market.

The transfer may also lead certain investors, who prefer shares of issuers listed on a regulated market, to sell their Plastivaloire shares. It is noted that the liquidity agreement entered into by the Company with TP ICAP will remain in force following the market transfer.

Provisional timetable for the transfer

In the coming days, a request will be filed with Euronext Paris for the delisting of the Plastivaloire Group shares from the Euronext regulated market and to their simultaneous admission to trading on Euronext Growth. Subject to Euronext Paris's approval, admission to Euronext Growth Paris will take place within a minimum period of two (2) months following the General Meeting approving the transfer, i.e. on 1 June 2026 at the earliest, and within twelve (12) months following the date of the General Meeting:

During April 2026: Submission to Euronext Paris of an application for the delisting of the shares from Euronext Paris and their admission to Euronext Growth Paris.

End of May 2026: Notification by Euronext of the decision to admit the shares to Euronext Growth Paris.

Early June 2026: Start of trading of the shares on Euronext Growth.

The Plastivaloire Group is being supported in its transfer to Euronext Growth by TP ICAP Midcap as listing sponsor.

Next financial communication:

First-half 2025-2026 turnover: May 20, 2026

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

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About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the motor vehicle and industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97493-pvl_cp_mise-en-oeuvre-transfert-euronext-growt_-vf-eng.pdf