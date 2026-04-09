VAPORESSO Strengthens Global Anti-Counterfeiting Drive, Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment to Consumer Safety

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vaping brand VAPORESSO has reaffirmed its dedication to consumer safety and the fight against counterfeit products following a series of successful enforcement actions. Two major illegal operations targeting VAPORESSO-branded products were recently dismantled in coordination with Chinese authorities. The actions mark a significant victory in the brand's ongoing global consumer protection initiative.

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