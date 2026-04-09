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WKN: A0D9SU | ISIN: AT0000606306 | Ticker-Symbol: RAW
Xetra
09.04.26 | 12:07
39,540 Euro
-2,13 % -0,860
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STOXX Europe 600
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RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
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RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
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39,50039,54012:24
39,50039,56012:24
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 10:54 Uhr
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Raiffeisen Bank reaffirms long-standing commitment to powering core retail services with Finastra

Siobhan Byron, EVP Universal Banking at Finastra said, "This continued commitment spans decades and is testament to our close working relationship and unwavering dedication to customer support. It is an honor to continue serving such a large bank, and we're proud to empower their ongoing transformation journey and ability to remain competitive in ever changing markets around the world."

Bálint Kelemen, Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer of Raiffeisen Bank Hungary said, "In today's accelerated and volatile environment, we successfully deliver secure, resilient and forward-looking digital solutions that provide seamless client service while positioning us ahead of the market in several key areas. Our long-standing partnership with Finastra plays a key role in this journey: they have consistently proven to be a reliable and trusted technology partner, delivering stable, robust platforms and deep expertise that support our scalability and innovation agenda."

The strengthened partnership promises long-term stability and joint innovation. The bank benefits from greater flexibility and future-readiness, as well as improved operational efficiency and alignment with modern banking standards.

Finastra's core retail banking software helps banks to redefine end-to-end banking with solutions that satisfy the demands of digital-savvy consumers. Click here for more information: Universal Banking | Digital Core Banking Platforms | Finastra

About Finastra
Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments, and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/5908108/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raiffeisen-bank-reaffirms-long-standing-commitment-to-powering-core-retail-services-with-finastra-302738058.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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