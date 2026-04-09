SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX and Holcim begin industrial testing of electrified cement calcination with positive results

SaltX has begun industrial-scale testing of electrified precalcination of cement raw meal from Holcim at its test and research facility (ECRC) in Hofors, Sweden. The first test period has been completed with promising results. This follows earlier, smaller-scale testing at the company's ECTR facility, where targeted calcination levels were achieved, and establishes a solid foundation for continued scale-up towards a fully electrified pilot plant.



Photo: SaltX ECRC facility in Hofors, Sweden.



The ongoing concept validation phase is progressing according to plan during spring 2026 and comprises multiple test periods, each processing approximately 20 tonnes of Holcim's cement raw meal. The work carried out at the ECRC facility is focused on progressively verifying process performance and operational stability at an industrially relevant scale. The initial test period has now been completed and shows positive initial results, including calcination levels.

SaltX and Holcim are advancing two parallel technology tracks for cement production: electrified precalcination of cement raw meal and the following step, electrified sintering to produce cement clinker. Together, these form the basis for developing a fully electrified pilot plant targeted for 2028.

Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX, says:

"It is very encouraging to see how our work in Hofors is delivering consistent results at an industrial scale. Along with our smaller-scale testing, where we met our calcination targets, this positions us well as we move forward toward a fully electrified pilot plant."



SaltX and Holcim plan to provide an update on the test program's progress before summer.



For further information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden, CEO SaltX Technology, +46 70 825 11 83

Rickard Lindgren, CFO SaltX Technology, +46 72 719 93 31

About SaltX Technology

SaltX is a Swedish greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technologies that create value for customers, the climate and society. The company operates within the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as lime and cement. SaltX Technology's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. For more information, visit: www.saltxtechnology.com .