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WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Frankfurt
09.04.26 | 08:13
33,340 Euro
-0,66 % -0,220
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,30033,31011:06
33,29033,30011:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ASSA ABLOY AB: ASSA ABLOY acquires Rollerdoor Group in Portugal

ASSA ABLOY has acquired Rollerdoor Group ("Rollerdoor"), a sectional door manufacturer based in Portugal.

"I am very pleased to welcome Rollerdoor to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Welcoming Rollerdoor into the Entrance Systems Division strengthens our position in the Iberian market. By combining their product range with our own solutions, we can offer customers a broader and more competitive portfolio while also enhancing our operational efficiency. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition will create for both our business and our customers," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division.

Rollerdoor was founded in 2020 when several long established brands came together. Headquartered in Leiria, Portugal, the company now employs around 400 people. Rollerdoor will be part of the Business Segment Industrial within the Entrance Systems Division.

Sales for 2025 amounted to about MEUR 58 (approx. MSEK 640) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, E-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY
ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 64,000 employees and sales of SEK 152 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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