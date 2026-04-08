Strategic Resources Inc. Completes Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

MONTREAL, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) ("Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the ticker symbol "UI8N".

The Frankfurt listing is a reaction to investor interest from Europe and it is expected to broaden the Company's access to European capital markets and increase the liquidity and visibility of its shares among a wider international investor base, including institutional and retail investors across Germany and the broader European Union. European investors have a growing interest in critical minerals, including high-purity iron, vanadium and titanium - the metals at the core of Strategic's project portfolio.

"Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important milestone for Strategic Resources and reflects our commitment to expanding our global investor reach," said Sean Cleary, CEO of Strategic Resources Inc. "Europe is at the forefront of energy transition, and demand is accelerating for the critical minerals such as high-purity iron, vanadium and titanium. We look forward to engaging with European investors as we continue to advance the BlackRock Project in Québec and the Mustavaara mine in Finland."

Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be conducted in Euros. Shareholders are advised that all regulatory filings and continuous disclosure obligations will continue to be governed by Canadian securities laws, and the Company's primary listing will remain on the Toronto Venture Exchange "TSXV" under the symbol "SR".

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources (TSXV:SR) is a critical mineral development company focused on high-purity iron, vanadium and titanium; metals needed to decarbonize the global economy. Our main projects are the construction-ready BlackRock Project in Quebec and the previously operated Mustavaara mine in Finland. Phase 1 of the BlackRock Project envisages a 4 million tonne per year high-purity iron ore pelletizer at Port Saguenay, Quebec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Québec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/. To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

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STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.

Signed: "Sean Cleary"

Sean Cleary, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by all forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. Strategic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.