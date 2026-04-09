Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline's HawkSearch Strengthens Product Discovery for the Complex Needs of a B2B Electrical Distributor

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that a regional electrical distributor has selected HawkSearch to power on-site search for its eCommerce platform.

The regional electrical distributor needed to improve the customer experience by strengthening search relevancy, making it easier for customers to find products across its catalog of parts with complex product attributes and descriptions. Leveraging HawkSearch's suite of B2B features, including part search and Unit of Measure functionality, the distributor will deliver more accurate results and a more efficient search experience for online buyers.

The company will also utilize HawkSearch's personalization and entitlement capabilities to support customer-specific product visibility and tailored shopping experiences. Additionally, they will use HawkSearch's AI-powered Concept and Unified Search, which will allow their customers to ask questions and complex intent-based queries.

"HawkSearch is designed to help distributors deliver more relevant and efficient search experiences for their customers," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This implementation demonstrates how organizations can quickly improve product discovery while supporting their unique business needs."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgelines-hawksearch-strengthens-product-discovery-for-the-comp-1154582