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WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Frankfurt
09.04.26 | 08:05
0,710 Euro
-2,74 % -0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7100,76514:03
0,7100,76514:06
ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2026 13:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline's HawkSearch Strengthens Product Discovery for the Complex Needs of a B2B Electrical Distributor

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that a regional electrical distributor has selected HawkSearch to power on-site search for its eCommerce platform.

The regional electrical distributor needed to improve the customer experience by strengthening search relevancy, making it easier for customers to find products across its catalog of parts with complex product attributes and descriptions. Leveraging HawkSearch's suite of B2B features, including part search and Unit of Measure functionality, the distributor will deliver more accurate results and a more efficient search experience for online buyers.

The company will also utilize HawkSearch's personalization and entitlement capabilities to support customer-specific product visibility and tailored shopping experiences. Additionally, they will use HawkSearch's AI-powered Concept and Unified Search, which will allow their customers to ask questions and complex intent-based queries.

"HawkSearch is designed to help distributors deliver more relevant and efficient search experiences for their customers," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This implementation demonstrates how organizations can quickly improve product discovery while supporting their unique business needs."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Jeremy LaDuque
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgelines-hawksearch-strengthens-product-discovery-for-the-comp-1154582

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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