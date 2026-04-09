Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLC Group" or the "Corporation"), one of Canada's leading franchisors of mortgage professionals and owner of Newton Connectivity Systems, will release its first quarter 2026 results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
|First Quarter 2026 Webcast and Conference Call
|Date:
|Thursday, May 7, 2026
|Time:
|4:00 p.m. Mountain Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
|Conference Call Number:
|Toll Free: 1-800-715-9871; International: 1-647-932-3411
|Conference ID:
|6843841
|Webcast: Link:
|https://www.gowebcasting.com/14667
A webcast replay will also be available within 24 hours following the call in the investor section of DLC Group's website at www.dlcg.ca.
About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is one of Canada's leading networks of mortgage professionals. DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLC Group's extensive network includes over 9,000 mortgage professionals and over 500 franchises. Headquartered in British Columbia, the Corporation was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.
Investor Contact:
|Eddy Cocciollo
President
647-403-7320
eddy@dlc.ca
|James Bell
EVP, Corporate and Chief Legal Officer
403-560-0821
jbell@dlcg.ca
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291695
Source: Dominion Lending Centres Inc.