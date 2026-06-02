Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLCG" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has approved the Company's new normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase, for cancellation, up to 2,000,000 of its outstanding class "A" common shares ("Common Shares").

Purchases under the NCIB may be made through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems, commencing on June 5, 2026 and continuing until June 4, 2027, when the bid expires, or such earlier date on which the Company has either acquired the maximum number of Common Shares allowable under the NCIB or otherwise decides not to make any further repurchases under the NCIB. The maximum number of Common Shares that DLCG may repurchase for cancellation represents approximately 2.6% of the 77,736,891 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at June 1, 2026.

The Corporation's NCIB is intended to provide an additional capital allocation tool to supplement its dividend program as a means of returning capital to shareholders. Repurchases of Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB are expected to be opportunistic and will be predicated upon maintaining a strong balance sheet, performance of the business, and the availability and attractiveness of alternative capital investment opportunities. The price that DLCG will pay for Common Shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase and Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. The actual number of Common Shares purchased under the NCIB, the timing of purchases, and the price at which the Common Shares are acquired will depend upon future market conditions.

The NCIB will be effected in accordance with the TSX's NCIB rules, which contain restrictions on the number of Common Shares that may be purchased on a single day, subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, based on the average daily trading volumes of DLCG's Common Shares on the applicable exchange. Subject to exceptions for block purchases, DLCG will limit daily purchases of Common Shares on the TSX in connection with the NCIB to no more than 6,332 Common Shares during any trading day (as required by TSX rules) based on DLCG's average daily trading volume of 25,331 for the six-month period ended May 31, 2026.

The Company will also enter into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of Common Shares under the NCIB. The ASPP will facilitate purchases under the NCIB as it will allow for purchases of Common Shares to be made at times when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases, whether due to regulatory restriction or customary self-imposed blackout periods. Under the ASPP, the Company's broker may purchase Common Shares from the effective date of the ASPP until the end of the NCIB. The ASPP will facilitate purchases of Common Shares under the NCIB by authorizing the Company's broker to make purchases at its sole discretion based on parameters set by the Company in accordance with TSX rules, applicable law and the terms of the ASPP. Outside of periods that the Company is restricted from purchasing Common Shares pursuant to insider trading rules or its own internal trading blackout policies, Common Shares may also be purchased based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable law. All purchases of Common Shares made under the ASPP will be included in determining the number of Common Shares purchased under the NCIB.

The Corporation implemented its current normal course issuer bid on June 5, 2025 (the "2025 NCIB"). The 2025 NCIB had a twelve-month duration, which commenced on June 5, 2025 and ends on June 4, 2026. Under the 2025 NCIB, the Corporation obtained approval to purchase up to 2,100,000 Common Shares. The Corporation made repurchases under the 2025 NCIB of 278,300 Common Shares at an average price of $9.10 per Common Share. In addition to the shares repurchased and cancelled through the 2025 NCIB, the Corporation purchased 709,247 Common Shares of the Corporation at a purchase price of $8.75 per share pursuant to an issuer bid exemption. All repurchased shares were cancelled and returned to treasury. All purchases under the 2025 NCIB were made through the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group's extensive network includes over 8,500 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

DLCG can be found on X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn @DLCGmortgage and on the web at www.dlcg.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299761

Source: Dominion Lending Centres Inc.