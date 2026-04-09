The center will enable IQM to work closely with local startups, academic institutions, and federal partners to accelerate the deployment of advanced quantum technologies.

IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computing, and the Capital of Quantum (CoQ) announced today the establishment of IQM's first U.S. Quantum Technology Center in Discovery District Maryland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409344244/en/

The Discovery District building that will include IQM's first U.S. Quantum Technology Center as part of Maryland's growing quantum innovation ecosystem.

This strategic expansion strengthens IQM's presence in one of the world's most important quantum ecosystems and furthers the company's global leadership in the quantum computing industry.

IQM's new Quantum Technology Center highlights the company's continued commitment to drive quantum education and research and collaborate with High-Performance Computing (HPC) service providers. By locating in the University of Maryland's Discovery District, IQM is positioning itself closer to the federal research community, which includes the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NASA Goddard, and the Army Research Laboratory (DEVCOM), as well as the University of Maryland's Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security and John Hopkin's Applied Physics Laboratory.

"The United States is one of the world's most important quantum markets. College Park connects us to the federal research community, and the quantum ecosystem being built around it. This is the right place to grow our U.S. presence," said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers.

Maryland is uniquely situated at the intersection of research, science, commercialization, policy, and national security. The Capital of Quantum is a landmark public-private partnership designed to solidify Maryland's role as a global leader in quantum information science and technology. This new technology center is directly aligned with the state initiative, supports national policies and will help drive commercialization.

Through this new center, IQM is focused on building local teams and capabilities, capitalizing on Maryland's robust talent pipeline. The State of Maryland and the University of Maryland (UMD) boast one of the highest concentrations of quantum scientists and researchers in the country, with UMD ranking as a top-five producer of quantum PhDs.

"We are excited to welcome IQM to College Park's Discovery District as they establish their first U.S. Quantum Technology Center", said Dr. Corey Stambaugh, Director of the Capital of Quantum. "Maryland is focused on building deep and meaningful partnerships with global leaders like IQM, positioning the Capital of Quantum as a premier destination for quantum innovation and commercialization."

The new U.S. Quantum Technology Center will serve as a collaborative hub, enabling IQM to work closely with local startups, academic institutions, and federal partners to accelerate the deployment of advanced quantum technologies. Through this partnership, IQM is supporting the U.S. quantum ecosystem and enabling American discovery.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM Quantum Computers is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centres, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018, headquartered in Finland, it has over 350 employees. IQM operates across Europe, Asia, and North America and has announced its plans to become the first publicly listed European quantum company on a major U.S. stock exchange with a dual listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange also under consideration.

About the Capital of Quantum: The State of Maryland's Capital of Quantum Initiative is a 5-year, $1 billion public-private partnership supported by the State of Maryland, the University of Maryland, and private sector partners. Anchored in Discovery District Maryland, the initiative aims to advance knowledge generation, drive commercial innovation, and build the critical infrastructure needed to accelerate the regional and national quantum economy. Learn more at capitalofquantum.com.

About Discovery District Maryland: Anchored by the University of Maryland, College Park, and home to more than 60 companies, federal agencies, academic research institutes, labs and collaborative spaces, Discovery District Maryland is one of the country's densest clusters of specialized tech talent and infrastructure. Created to solve the world's biggest challenges, Discovery District Maryland is evolving to include new housing, expanded transit and vibrant public spaces.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409344244/en/

Contacts:

IQM Media Contacts

Email: press@meetiqm.com

Mobile: +358 (0) 50 479 0845

Email: info@capitalofquantum.com