Availability of preparatory documents

Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) are invited to take part in the Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders which will be held on Thursday 30 April 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at Centre Étoile Saint-Honoré, 21-25, rue Balzac, 75008 Paris

The meeting notice (avis de réunion), which includes the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires" (BALO) on 18 March 2026 (Bulletin n°33 Notice n°2600604 journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo

The convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires" (BALO) and in the journal of legal notices Lefigaro.fr on 10 April 2026.

The documents referred to under article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code can be accessed on Tikehau Capital's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders General meetings Annual Shareholders Meeting 30 April 2026).

The documents and information mentioned under the second paragraph of article R.225-89 of the French Commercial Code can be accessed on Tikehau Capital's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders General meetings Annual Shareholders Meeting 30 April 2026). These documents are made available to all shareholders at the registered office of Tikehau Capital for a period of 15 days prior to the date of the General Meeting in accordance with applicable regulations.

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Société Générale Securities Services, Assemblées Générales, 32 rue du Champ de Tir, CS 30812, 44312 Nantes Cedex 03.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group managing €52.8 billion of assets (as of 31 December 2025). The Group has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes: credit, real assets, private equity, and capital markets strategies. Capitalizing on its strong equity base (€3.1 billion as of 31 December 2025), Tikehau Capital invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients. The Group is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 717 employees (as of 31 December 2025) across 17 offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409378427/en/

Contacts:

PRESS:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 53 59 03 64

UK Prosek Partners: Philip Walters +44 (0) 7773 331 589

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

SHAREHOLDER AND INVESTOR:

Théodora Xu +33 1 40 06 18 56

Julie Tomasi +33 1 40 06 58 44

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com