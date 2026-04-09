KDventures AB: KDventures' portfolio company SVF Vaccines partners with Touchlight to accelerate SVF-001 toward clinical development

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 9, 2026. KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) today announces that its portfolio company SVF Vaccines has entered into a collaboration with Touchlight, a biotechnology company specializing in cell-free DNA manufacturing. The purpose of the collaboration is to accelerate SVF Vaccines' lead hepatitis B/D immunotherapy program, SVF-001, toward clinical development.

SVF-001 represents a novel approach designed to induce both neutralizing antibody responses and T-cell responses against key viral targets. Under the collaboration, SVF Vaccines and Touchlight will work together to support the use of Touchlight's proprietary doggybone DNA (dbDNA) platform, a cell-free DNA technology designed to enable rapid, scalable and high-purity DNA manufacturing. The collaboration is expected to support an efficient path forward as SVF Vaccines advances SVF-001 and prepares the program for the next stage of development.

"The collaboration between our portfolio company SVF Vaccines and Touchlight is a strategically important step in the efforts to expeditiously and efficiently bring the unique hepatitis B/D immunotherapy candidate SVF-001 towards clinical development," comments Viktor Drvota, CEO of KDventures.

KDventures holds a direct ownership in SVF Vaccines of 33 percent.

Contacts

Viktor Drvota, CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@kd-ventures.com



Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@kd-ventures.com

About Us

KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential.

For more information, please visit https://www.kd-ventures.com/en.