Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Research Capital bestätigt $3,00 Kursziel - FUTR zündet die nächste Stufe: Vom Fintech zur globalen Finanzplattform
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M84G | ISIN: SE0002190926 | Ticker-Symbol: 2I9
Frankfurt
09.04.26 | 08:14
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KDVENTURES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KDVENTURES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0080,03817:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 15:30 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KDventures AB: KDventures' portfolio company SVF Vaccines partners with Touchlight to accelerate SVF-001 toward clinical development

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 9, 2026. KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) today announces that its portfolio company SVF Vaccines has entered into a collaboration with Touchlight, a biotechnology company specializing in cell-free DNA manufacturing. The purpose of the collaboration is to accelerate SVF Vaccines' lead hepatitis B/D immunotherapy program, SVF-001, toward clinical development.

SVF-001 represents a novel approach designed to induce both neutralizing antibody responses and T-cell responses against key viral targets. Under the collaboration, SVF Vaccines and Touchlight will work together to support the use of Touchlight's proprietary doggybone DNA (dbDNA) platform, a cell-free DNA technology designed to enable rapid, scalable and high-purity DNA manufacturing. The collaboration is expected to support an efficient path forward as SVF Vaccines advances SVF-001 and prepares the program for the next stage of development.

"The collaboration between our portfolio company SVF Vaccines and Touchlight is a strategically important step in the efforts to expeditiously and efficiently bring the unique hepatitis B/D immunotherapy candidate SVF-001 towards clinical development," comments Viktor Drvota, CEO of KDventures.

KDventures holds a direct ownership in SVF Vaccines of 33 percent.

Contacts
Viktor Drvota, CEO, KDventures AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@kd-ventures.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, KDventures AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@kd-ventures.com

About Us
KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential.
For more information, please visit https://www.kd-ventures.com/en.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.