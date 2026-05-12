KDventures AB: KDventures' Annual General Meeting 2026

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - May 12, 2026. KDventures AB (publ) ("KDventures" or the "Company") held the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2026. The shareholders have had the right to exercise their voting rights in advance through postal voting pursuant to item 13 in the articles of association. Therefore, shareholders have had the choice to exercise their voting rights at the AGM by attending in person, by postal voting or through a proxy. The following resolutions were passed by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting:

Profit and loss statement and the balance sheet: It was resolved to adopt the profit and loss statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated profit and loss statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

Appropriation of the Company's result: It was resolved to approve the allocation of the result, proposed by the Board of Directors and the CEO, in total SEK 1,042,119,414 to be carried forward.

Discharge from liability of the directors and the CEO: It was resolved to grant the directors and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2025.

Resolution regarding the number of directors and auditors and deputy auditors to be appointed: It was resolved that the number of directors shall be five without deputies and that the number of auditors shall be one. No deputy auditor shall be appointed.

Resolution in respect of the fees for the Board of Directors and for the auditor: It was resolved that the Chairman will be paid a fixed amount of SEK 400,000 to be paid out in proportion to board meetings attended; that all other directors will be paid a fixed amount of SEK 200,000 to be paid out in proportion to board meetings attended; that the auditor will be paid as per invoice.

Election of Chairman of the Board of Directors, directors and auditors and deputy auditors: It was resolved to re-elect the directors Ben Toogood and Anna Lefevre Skjöldebrand; to elect Anders Hallberg, Anders Bladh and Angelica Loskog as directors, and it was resolved to elect Anders Hallberg as Chairman of the Board of Directors. It was resolved to, in accordance with the audit committee's recommendation, re-elect Ernst & Young Aktiebolag as auditor, currently with Oskar Wall as auditor in charge, for the time until the end of the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

Resolution on approval of the Board of Directors' Remuneration Report 2025: It was resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2025 in accordance with Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

The Board of Directors' proposal regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on transfer of own shares: It was resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to resolve on transfer of all shares of series B held by the Company at any given time. Transfer may take place on Nasdaq Stockholm or in another way than on an exchange according to the rules in Chapter 19, Section 35-37 in the Swedish Companies Act. Transfer on Nasdaq Stockholm shall be made at a price per share within the applicable price interval at any given time, being the interval between the highest bid and lowest ask price, being the interval between the highest bid and lowest ask price. Otherwise, transfer made in another way than on an exchange shall be made on market terms. Payment for shares shall be made in cash, in kind or by set-off.

The Board of Directors' proposal regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on new issues of shares: It was resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting to resolve, on one or more occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, and for payment in cash, by set-off or in kind, to issue new shares of series B up to a number that, at the time of the first resolution under the authorization, corresponds to twenty (20) per cent of the total share capital; provided however that any such issue must not result in the Company's share capital exceeding the Company's maximum allowed share capital as set out in the articles of association.

Complete information regarding each resolution of the Annual General Meeting can be found on www.kd-ventures.com.

Contacts

Viktor Drvota, CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@kd-ventures.com



Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@kd-ventures.com

About Us

KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential.

For more information, please visit https://www.kd-ventures.com/en.