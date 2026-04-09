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WKN: A2QDLM | ISIN: DK0061286101 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Mdundo.com A/S, Jan to Mar 2025/26 Quarterly Statement: Native App Launched as Company Strengthens Direct Subscription Performance

9.4.2026 14:29:54 CEST | Mdundo.com A/S | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Mdundo.com A/S, one of Africa's leading music services, today publishes its Q3 FY 2025/26 quarterly statement, covering the period from January to March 2026.

Company announcement 06-2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Direct payment transactions more than doubled quarter-on-quarter, growing 108% versus Q2, demonstrating early validation of a scalable direct-to-consumer monetisation model outside the telco ecosystem.
  • Telco subscription transactions declined to 8.1 million in Q3, from 9.9 million in the prior quarter, reflecting continued billing instability across several major telco partners.
  • Native Android app launched, iOS app expected to be released in April 2026, introducing in-app purchases, offline listening, and an improved subscription experience targeted at higher-value users and diaspora segments.
  • Music gaming expanded to Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, and the DRC, adding to the existing Uganda market and generating paid transactions across all five countries.
  • Operating expenses reduced by 50% from FY 2024/25, establishing a lean and scalable cost base with an expected annualised level of DKK 5.4 million.
  • Organisational restructuring fully completed, with key partnership and licensing responsibilities consolidated under CEO and COO, strengthening execution speed and accountability.
  • Full-year financial outlook unchanged: Revenue DKK 8.5-10.0 million, EBITDA DKK -1.3 to -1.8 million, year-end cash DKK 0.5-1.5 million.

OUTLOOK FY 2025/26

  • Revenue: DKK 8.5-10.0 million
  • EBITDA: DKK -1.3 to -1.8 million
  • Cash at year end: DKK 0.5-1.5 million

Management's focus for Q4 is on converting the app launch and improved payment flows into direct subscriber growth, stabilising telco billing revenue through active partner engagement, and closing the financial year within the communicated guidance range.

Contacts

  • Martin Nielsen, CEO, +4593944055, +254708911840, martin@mdundo.com

About Mdundo.com A/S

Mdundo is a leading music service for Africa with millions of people streaming and downloading music from our app and website every month. We aim to provide Africa's millions of internet users with easy access to music whilst contributing structure, legality, and income to the sector. More info: https://mdundo.com/

Mdundo.com A/S
Jagtvænget 2
2920 Charlottenlund
www.mdundo.com

Certified Adviser
HC Andersen Capital
Bredgade 23B, 2. sal,
1260 København K
+45 30 93 18 87
ca@hcandersencapital.dk
https://hcandersencapital.dk/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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