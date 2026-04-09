Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Registration of share capital reduction, total number of shares and voting rights

Eimskip's Annual General Meeting held 26 March resolved to approve the Board's proposal regarding reduction of share capital in relation to the share buy-back program, in the amount of ISK 2,300,000 nominal value, by reduction of the Company's own shares, in accordance with the provisions of the Icelandic Companies Act.

The conditions for the reduction of own shares have been met and registered at the Register of Enterprises. An application has been sent to Nasdaq CSD which will execute the reduction of Company's treasury shares on 16 April 2026. The first business day post reduction will be 16 April 2026 and reference is also made to a Market Notice that will be issued by Nasdaq Iceland regarding the decrease.

Therefore, the Company's share capital is ISK 163,400,000 and each share is divided into one ISK. Treasury shares are ISK 1,675,000 and outstanding shares are ISK 161,725,000.