Covia: Jeff Towns: Leading With Experience, Safety, and Humanity at Blue Mountain

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / A dedication to diligence and hard work goes a long way toward a successful career. For Jeff Towns, that dedication has led to nearly four decades at Covia's Blue Mountain plant in Ontario, Canada.

As production supervisor, Jeff Towns serves as the go-to person within the mill due to his extensive experience and the generations of team members he's trained for the site. His career has been driven by Jeff's impressive work ethic, and that commitment to hard work is part of what helped him discover Covia back in 1987.

A Family Connection

Back in the '80s, Jeff didn't plan to have a lengthy career in mining. In fact, he didn't even know the possibility existed until he met his wife, Suzanne.

At the time, Jeff was juggling two jobs. He would work at his construction job from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. before racing to a second job to pump gas and change tires for a few hours most evenings. Those lengthy days caught the attention of Bill Whitney, Suzanne's father and former plant manager at Blue Mountain. He recognized Jeff's work ethic and asked a simple question.

"How would you like to have one job?"

Jeff took that opportunity and started in the mill as a laborer. That decision turned into a career that's now approaching 39 years, including 19 years as a production supervisor.

A Career Built on Hard Work

Jeff's story is a steady, hands-on progression that started with learning how to run the mill one task at a time. Over time, Jeff came to know the operation so well that he can often see what's coming before it happens.

According to Jeff, he's done just about every job tied to the mill, including crushing, screening, and every other aspect of day-to-day production. That depth of experience has given him extensive knowledge that he can use to train others the same way he learned: by doing, observing, and understanding how the plant behaves in real conditions, not just on paper.

"There's always a learning process with the introduction of new equipment," Jeff explained. "Something will be put in place, and it looks good on paper, but it doesn't work as expected in the field. We have to be able to make major changes quickly to achieve our production."

Operational Pride at a Unique Deposit

To call Blue Mountain a large operation is an understatement. Jeff describes the mine site as "big like a football field," except that this field is more than five levels and 400 feet deep. The plant moves roughly 10,000 tons of material per week in its busiest seasons, with a product lineup that spans nearly 20 products ranging from coarse sandblast materials to paint and coatings, industrial coatings, and functional fillers.

The sheer size of the 3,500-acre deposit isn't the only notable aspect of Blue Mountain's operation. The site is home to an extremely rare 99% pure nepheline syenite deposit, one of only two such deposits in the world. Jeff oversees the production of this versatile mineral all the way up to the moment when products are shipped, ensuring precision and consistency for Covia's customers.

The site's uniqueness extends beyond the plant walls. The Blue Mountain plant is in a remote part of Ontario, surrounded by lakes and forests. It's an idyllic location that would have remained a secret to Jeff if not for his work.

"To be honest, I had no idea that this place existed until I met Suzanne," Jeff admitted. "We're in the middle of nowhere right near cottage country and it's absolutely gorgeous."

Dedication to Improvement

Covia has a long legacy of innovation, and Jeff is an excellent example of how our team's dedication to modernization has been prevalent for decades.

Back in the 1980s, Jeff was already paying attention to how waste and recycled inputs could impact the final product. He was working in the lab at the time,conducting weight checks and sieve testing, and he kept thinking about how the plant could improve its recycling circuit.

"I always did extra samples, and I had this thought about the waste stream always in the back of my head," Jeff shared. "It was 10 tons an hour going right out to the waste tank, so I did a sample to see if we could clean it up in the lab."

His testing found that roughly 40% of the stream was usable material, meaning that four tons could potentially be recycled each hour. Jeff worked with the team on creating a process to use a magnetic separator to clean up the waste stream and collect the recyclable materials.

Jeff also played a role in the plant's more recent expansion, a multi-year effort that began in 2018 and was completed in 2024. Part of that process included overhauling the sandblast circuit that had been in place since the '70s to recycle larger particles. Now in 2026, Jeff's expertise has helped with equipment decisions, leading to a consolidated area and a simpler process.

Guiding a New Generation of Team Members

Jeff's leadership style is practical, open-minded, and grounded in experience. That depth of knowledge is a welcome resource for anyone new to the Blue Mountain plant. Although Jeff admits that there is a generational gap between him and people coming into the workforce now, maintaining a people-first mindset is key in providing the support new team members need.

Communication across shifts is critical, in Jeff's view. Morning meetings cover safety, production, and what's happened since the last shift, and Jeff keeps conversations open and encourages people to share what they're seeing.

Jeff also provides a steady presence for new employees during their early days while they become familiar with the plant. That process is part of a leadership philosophy that prioritizes safety.

"You have to remind them that safety is part of their job. It can be a challenging environment here with the dust, noise, cold, and heat, and we're here to look after each other and have each other's back."

Life Outside the Blue Mountain Plant

While Jeff has a family connection to the Blue Mountain plant, he's also a big proponent of leaving work at work. Jeff and Suzanne live on a 10-acre farm and take full advantage of the untouched natural environment that surrounds their home. Winter calls for long snowshoeing treks straight out the back door while summer invites kayaking trips and adventures in their camper.

The duo also enjoys a few notable hobbies that require equal parts care, curiosity, and a steady hand. Suzanne is an accomplished weaver who sells her work at various shows around the area. Jeff also shared that they maintain two beehives on their property.

"They're our babies," Jeffs said. "In the winter, I use bales of straw and hay to keep them well insulated, and you can walk by and listen to them humming along to keep themselves warm."

A Legacy of Reliability

After nearly four decades, Jeff's perspective on success is less about recognition and more about reliability. He strives to be dedicated and knowledgeable, which includes helping the people around him be as successful as possible.

Jeff Towns has helped shape Blue Mountain's progress over generations of change, but his definition of a good day is still refreshingly simple: do the work well, take care of each other, and remember that being a good human is part of the job.

Find more stories and multimedia from Covia at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/jeff-towns-leading-with-experience-safety-and-humanity-at-blue-mountain-1156484