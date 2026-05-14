Covia: Stewardship in Action Across Our Sites

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / As summer begins, it brings a season of energy, growth, and opportunity, a perfect time to celebrate the meaningful environmental stewardship taking place across our operations. We are proud to share that multiple sites have been recognized by the Wildlife Habitat Council for efforts demonstrating a long-term commitment to habitat conservation, environmental education, and biodiversity.

Emmett Plant Achieves Gold Certification for Wildlife

We begin in Idaho where the Emmett Plant earned Gold Certification from the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC). Gold Certification is the highest designation under the WHC's Conservation Certification program, recognizing the most advanced and impactful biodiversity enhancement and conservation education activities on corporate lands. This recognition highlights the team's dedication not only to wildlife stewardship, but also to environmental education. A standout moment from the certification effort included hosting more than 100 local fifth graders for tours of the site's inactive mine, where students learned about native plants, reclamation, geology, and responsible land stewardship. In addition, the site supports a range of wildlife initiatives, including an active osprey nest, kestrel nest boxes, and goose nesting platforms.

Roff Plant's Journey to Gold WHC Certification

Through consistent, proactive stewardship practices and ongoing improvements to reduce environmental impact, our Roff, Oklahoma Plant grew from three managed pollinator gardens to six acres of thriving habitat, increasing monitoring and creating hands-on conservation learning opportunities. Beyond pollinators, their nesting box program earned national recognition with a 2025 Nest Box Challenge win. They have also removed nearly 2,000 invasive Eastern Red Cedars, and continued reclamation efforts by planting 27 acres of pollinator and grassland species to support long-term ecosystem health. This progress led to the Roff Plant receiving Gold WHC Certification.

Pollinator Garden Success at Guion Plant

That same spirit of stewardship can be found at our Guion, Arkansas, Plant, where their Pollinator Garden was successfully recertified through the WHC. From healthy plant growth and reliable bloom cycles to expanded habitat coverage and consistent maintenance, this project reflects how ongoing care and attention can drive lasting environmental impact and support biodiversity year after year.

Covia Mexico's Commitment to Forest Conservation

Our highlights also include the long-standing forest projects in Mexico. These continue to demonstrate the power of sustained habitat management. The Tlaxcala Plant Forest Project recently earned 2026 WHC Certification, recognizing nearly two decades of work preserving forest habitat across more than 8.7 acres. The site supports 81 monitored species, including 64 native plant species.

Similarly, the Jáltipan Plant Forest Project was awarded 2026 WHC Certification for its continued efforts to improve wildlife habitat in reclaimed areas and monitor native species in alignment with national and state restoration initiatives. What stands out at Jáltipan is the scale of impact and the important role reclaimed land plays in supporting habitat recovery over time.

The Ahuazotepec Plant's Forest Project further reinforces Covia Mexico's commitment to forest projects. Covering approximately 39 acres, their project focuses on monitoring and improving reclaimed forest habitat to strengthen the diversity of native species, enhance ecosystem connections, and provide additional resources for local wildlife. The longevity of this project has resulted in increasingly diverse plant life, making it a strong example of how steady stewardship builds momentum year after year.

Best Sand Plant in Chardon Achieves WHC Silver Certification

Finally, our Best Sand Plant in Chardon, Ohio, has earned WHC Silver Certification. Silver certification is the second-highest designation in the Wildlife Habitat Conservation Certification program, recognizing ongoing, measurable biodiversity enhancement and conservation education activities. This plant's projects support wildlife through a wide range of site-specific efforts, including maintained reptile basking areas, birdhouses throughout the property, monitoring of reforested areas at Orchard Hills Park, and upkeep of an onsite osprey nesting area. The variety of habitat underscores the thoughtful and comprehensive approach taken at this site.

Together, these projects reflect Covia's shared commitment to environmental stewardship in action. From education and conservation to habitat restoration and long-term monitoring, each site plays an important role in protecting natural resources and supporting wildlife for generations to come.

Find out more information about Covia's Environmental Stewardship

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SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/covia-stewardship-in-action-across-our-sites-1166909