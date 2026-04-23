Covia: Advancing Polyolefin Performance: Expanding Plastic Possibilities Through Smarter Mineral Solutions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Covia

Polyolefins, particularly polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), are some of the most widely used materials in the world. As performance expectations rise, businesses need to balance more variables than ever before to produce modern polyolefin applications.

Today's manufacturers are navigating a more complex formulation environment that creates new technical and operational challenges. Covia is actively responding to these changes by expanding how we engage with the polyolefin market.

The Evolution of Polyolefins

Polyolefins have always been valued for their versatility, processability, and cost-effectiveness. However, the definition of "performance" in these materials has expanded significantly.

According to Application Technology Sales Manager John Chee, both application-specific requirements and broader forces are shaping the market. Changing technical needs call for additives that improve products and streamline production. At the same time, factors like regulatory considerations, supply chain disruptions, and sustainability goals are prompting manufacturers to evaluate new mineral solutions for their compounds.

Together, these challenges are driving a shift toward more sophisticated formulation strategies, requiring new additive and filler solutions to contribute to multiple performance objectives.

Meeting Customers Where They Are

As the polyolefin landscape evolves, understanding customer needs requires more than traditional supplier relationships. According to John, Covia is expanding the depth with which it gathers insight by more closely engaging with its customers.

"Covia has been active in the polyolefin space for more than 25 years, but there are always new applications and opportunities for us to add value," John said. "We understand that it's essential to be diversified to drive new business development."

For John, that expansion includes partnering with various players in the polyolefin market-connecting with masterbatch manufacturers, converters, OEMs, and other businesses that need different mineral solutions for their polyolefin applications.

Covia is a regular presence at conferences, expos, and other events across North America. According to John, attending shows like the SPE International Polyolefins Conference and AMI's Polyethylene Films Event allows Covia to build valuable relationships and gather new market information to develop unique solutions for the industry.

"We meet with many different polyolefin-based customers ranging from major organizations to small- and medium-sized compounders," John said. "Attending these shows has really helped us uncover new technical trends, regulatory issues, and specific challenges that we can address through application and product development."

Turning Market Insights into Polyolefin Innovation

Gathering market information is a key step toward spearheading new polyolefin solutions, but it still takes work to turn ideas into advancement in mineral products.

Covia's approach to polyolefins is to provide new solutions to customer needs using its strong foundation of products. Covia has a long history of providing innovative antiblocking products, with MINBLOC HC and HIFILL N serving as a well-established solution for films and other plastic applications. Covia is excited to add even more value for customers through ongoing research and development.

"We are working on several projects to address our customers' changing needs," John said. "We're looking into expanding into different markets that are actively seeking new types of fillers that provide better reinforcement, resistance, and other necessary qualities."

John highlighted nepheline syenite as a key mineral Covia uses to provide improved, more sustainable products for polyolefin applications. Other advancements include using air-floated kaolin clay to address applications that require a high aspect ratio for gas barrier performance.

Regardless of the minerals, the goal is simple: deliver the right products when customers need them. Polymer scientists, marketing, and sales teams at Covia's Innovation Center collaborate closely to test new mineral fillers based on current needs and future possibilities. By listening to our customers and actively pursuing innovation, Covia is prepared to provide industry-leading solutions for the polyolefin market.

Learn more about the expanding possibility of plastics on Covia's Insights blog

Find more stories and multimedia from Covia at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/advancing-polyolefin-performance-expanding-plastic-possibilities-through-smarter-1160294