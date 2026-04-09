Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQB: PAGFF) ("Pacifica Silver" or the "Company") announces that it has adopted a semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") framework, effective immediately. This change is being made pursuant to British Columbia Securities Commission Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Pacifica Silver's fiscal year ends on March 31. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, the Company will be exempt from the requirements to file Q1 and Q3 financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for so long as it continues to meet eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. Accordingly, the Company will not be filing its interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and associated MD&A. The Company will also not be required to file any interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters ended June 30 and December 31 in each financial year.

Rationale for the Change and Expected Benefits

The decision to transition to semi-annual reporting is part of Pacifica Silver's ongoing commitment to prudent capital management and operational efficiency. By moving from quarterly to semi-annual reporting, the Company expects to realize significant cost savings and operational efficiencies, including:

Reduced Audit and Professional Fees: Fewer reporting periods mean fewer required reviews by external auditors or accountants, directly lowering audit and review costs.

Lower Legal and Regulatory Filing Expenses: Each quarterly report incurs filing and compliance costs, which will now be significantly reduced.

Streamlined Internal Processes: The finance and accounting teams will spend less time preparing, reviewing and coordinating filings, freeing up resources for core business activities such as exploration and project advancement.

Alignment with Industry Realities: For companies at the exploration stage, quarterly reporting often provides limited incremental value to investors, while still incurring the full cost of compliance. Semi-annual reporting is more proportionate to Pacifica Silver's business model and stage of development.

Commitment to Timely Disclosure

Pacifica Silver remains fully committed to transparency and timely disclosure. The Company will continue to promptly disclose all material changes and significant developments through news releases and material change reports, ensuring that investors remain informed between reporting periods. The adoption of semi-annual reporting does not affect the Company's obligations to provide timely and comprehensive disclosure of any material events.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated intermittently during the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the property is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291827

Source: Pacifica Silver Corp.