Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQB: PAGFF) ("Pacifica Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the first 16 holes of its Phase II, 20,000-metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project ("Project") located in the historic El Papantón Mining District in Durango State, Mexico. Fourteen of the 16 holes successfully intersected silver-gold mineralization, including multiple high-grade intercepts. The fully funded Phase II program commenced in mid-January 2026 and is on track for completion in June 2026, with 9,918 metres drilled in 38 holes to date.

Drill Result Highlights

Aguilareña Area

4.90 m @ 1.21 g/t Au & 323 g/t Ag (428 g/t AgEq*) from 35.10 m, including 1.50 m @ 1.31 g/t Au & 783 g/t Ag (896 g/t AgEq), in hole 26CLAU077D.

3.05 m @ 3.91 g/t Au & 79 g/t Ag (415 g/t AgEq) from 144.25 m, including 0.80 m @ 10.30 g/t Au & 214 g/t Ag (1,100 g/t AgEq), in hole 26CLAU076D.

Hole 26CLAU074D intersected two high-grade veins in the Aguilareña hanging wall: 2.20 m @ 3.22 g/t Au & 32 g/t Ag (309 g/t AgEq) from 139.05 m, including 0.50 m @ 9.28 g/t Au & 42 g/t Ag (840 g/t AgEq); and 3.60 m @ 2.54 g/t Au and 49 g/t Ag (268 g/t AgEq) from 144.20 m, including 0.65 m @ 8.27 g/t Au & 96 g/t Ag (807 g/t AgEq).

0.35 m @ 13.90 g/t Au & 62 g/t Ag (1,258 g/t AgEq) from 157.25 m in hole 26CLAU068D.

0.60 m @ 11.65 g/t Au & 52 g/t Ag (1,063 g/t AgEq) from 128.60 m in hole 26CLAU078D.

Central Vein Area

2.70 m @ 1.71 g/t Au & 124 g/t Ag (271 g/t AgEq) from 78.70 m, including 0.60 m @ 4.44 g/t Au & 324 g/t Ag (706 g/t AgEq), in hole 26CLAU079D.

"These initial Phase II results highlight strong consistency at the Claudia project, with 14 of 16 holes intersecting silver-gold mineralization, several of which exceeded 1,000 g/t AgEq," stated Todd Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica Silver. "These results successfully extend the Aguilareña vein down-dip by up to 150 metres and confirm robust subsurface vein continuity along 1.9 kilometres of strike length. The first hole drilled at the Central vein this year also delivered high-grade mineralization that exceeds prior results in the area. Together, these results reinforce our confidence in the scale, continuity and significant overall potential of this high-grade silver-gold system. We look forward to reporting further results as the Phase II program advances."

Figure 1 - Map Showing Locations of 2026 Phase II Drill Holes with Assays at Claudia Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Aguilareña Area Results

Phase II drilling to date has successfully intercepted the Aguilareña vein 50 m to 150 m down-dip from previous drilling over a 1.6 km strike length within the 1.9 km of strike length known from Phase I and 2021 drilling. This includes important lateral infill drilling along portions of the Aguilareña vein to the north and south of historical underground workings, further confirming vein continuity below and lateral to Phase I intercepts.

To the north of the Aguilareña shaft, drill holes 26CLAU067D, 26CLAU068D, 26CLAU069D, 26CLAU070D, 26CLAU071D, 26CLAU074D, 26CLAU076D, 26CLAU078D and 26CLAU080D (Figure 1) targeted the Aguilareña and hanging wall veins down-dip and laterally from historical and Phase I drilling. Eight of these nine holes intersected the Aguilareña vein, extending the vein as much as 50 to 150 m down dip from previous drilling, with selected results discussed below and shown in Table 1.

Hole 26CLAU068D returned the highest-grade assays of 13.9 g/t Au and 62 g/t Ag (1,258 g/t AgEq over 0.35 m from 157.25 m in a hanging wall vein approximately 120 m south of the 0.30 m interval of 12.3 g/t Au and 206 g/t Ag from 96.20 m in Phase I hole 25CLAU065D.

Hole 26CLAU076D intersected the Aguilareña vein approximately 50 m from hole 21CLAU003D, returning 3.05 m of 3.91 g/t Au and 79 g/t Ag (1,100 g/t AgEq) from 144.25 m in the Aguilareña vein, including 0.80 m of 10.3 g/t Au and 214 g/t Ag.

High-grade hanging wall veins were also intersected in hole 26CLAU078D with 0.6 m of 11.75 g/t Au and 52 g/t Ag from 128.6 m, and in hole 26CLAU074D with 0.50 m of 9.28 g/t Au and 42 g/t Ag from 139.05, and from 144.20 to 147.80 (3.60 m) averaging 2.54 g/t Au and 49 g/t Ag, including 0.65 m at 8.27 g/t Au and 96 g/t Ag.

To the south of the Aguilareña shaft, holes 26CLAU072D, 26CLAU073D, 26CLAU075D and 26CLAU081D intersected the Aguilareña vein approximately 50 m down dip and laterally from previous drill intersections. A fifth hole (26CLAU077D) tested the intersection of the Aguilareña and Mark Twain veins at shallow depth in a gap with no previous drilling. Results are shown in Table 1 and selected results are discussed below.

Hole 26CLAU075D, located slightly down dip and approximately 65 m south of historical hole 21CLAU030D and approximately 50 m down dip from historical hole 21CLAU004D, intersected hanging wall vein breccia with 4.5 g/t Au and 49 g/t Ag from 130.45 to 130.75 m and 6.31 g/t Au and 247 g/t Ag from 155.30 to 156.25 m.

Hole 26CLAU077D returned 9.06 g/t Au and 152 g/t Ag over 0.45 m from 27.45 m after passing through the void space of an old working on the Aguilareña vein into 12.55 m of brecciated, mineralized wall rock and subsidiary vein material marking the intersection of the Mark Twain and Aguilareña veins. Mineralization averaged 1.12 g/t Au and 178 g/t Ag (275 g/t AgEq) from 27.45 to 40.0 m. This intersection zone also included 1.50 m of 1.31 g/t Au and 783 g/t Ag from 35.1 m. The West vein was intersected from 113.8 to 114.1 m and assayed 2.11 g/t Au and 159 g/t Ag (341 g/t AgEq).

Seven of the holes reported today intersected narrow, high-grade veins in the hanging wall of the Aguilareña structure, bringing the total number of such hanging-wall intersections in the Phase I and Phase II drill programs to 10. In addition, seven similar high-grade hanging-wall intercepts were recorded in 2021 drilling by the previous operator, Durango Gold, with gold grades ranging from 4.6 to 24 g/t Au, silver grades ranging from 7 to 233 g/t, and silver-equivalent grades ranging from 403 to 2,100 g/t AgEq.

The Company is currently working to determine the number of individual veins, their lateral and vertical extents and potential connections between intersections. Further Phase II drilling is planned to explore this emerging high-grade hanging-wall mineralization at the Aguilareña vein.

Central Vein Results

Holes 26CLAU079D and 26CLAU082D were drilled to test the up-dip and northern extensions of the mineralized zone found in historical hole 21CLAU031D. Hole 26CLAU079D was collared 135 m south of the historical hole, while hole 26CLAU082D was collared approximately 80 m north (Figure 1). Both holes were also positioned to test up-dip from holes 25CLAU042D and 25CLAU055D, with hole 26CLAU082D also located 50 m down-dip from 21CLAU031D. Results are shown in Table 1 and selected results are discussed below.

Hole 26CLAU079D intersected the Central vein over 2.7 m averaging 1.71 g/t Au and 124 g/t Ag, from 78.7 m. The vein contained 0.60 m averaging 4.44 g/t Au and 324 g/t Ag (706 g/t AgEq), half of which assayed 6.37 g/t Au and 533 g/t Ag.

The intercept in hole 26CLAAU079D on the Central vein returned higher gold and silver grades than those encountered in all historical drilling and the Phase I program, although the mineralized width was narrower than the 6.05 m interval grading 1.27 g/t Au and 90 g/t Ag reported in hole 21CLAU031D (from 62.1 m). These higher-grade results confirm the Central vein as a compelling target warranting additional drilling at both shallower and deeper levels.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The 2026 drill samples reported here were collected from HQ-diameter core and were logged and sampled at the Pacifica Silver gated and enclosed facility in Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango. Sample lengths varied from 0.30 to 1.85 m, with the majority being >= 0.85 m in length. Pacifica Silver geologists marked the core lengthwise to best divide the core into halves, perpendicular to veins, mineralized fractures and vein-breccia. Sample intervals were cut in half lengthwise and one-half of each sample was placed into pre-numbered plastic sample bags with numbered sample tickets and closed with ties. The closed sample bags were placed into numbered shipping sacks along with numbered bags of coarse preparation blanks and certified reference material (CRMs or "standards") inserted with each hole for quality control/quality assurance purposes.

Samples were transported by commercial package delivery to the ALS laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the ALS laboratory, the samples were crushed in their entirety to 70% passing 2 mm, and riffle split to 1-kg subsamples which were pulverized to 85% at 75 µm. ALS then shipped 200 g splits of the pulverized material by air freight to the ALS assay laboratory in North Vancouver, Canada, for analysis. Gold was analyzed by 30 g fire-assay fusion with an Atomic Adsorption (AA) finish (method code Au AA23); samples with >10 g/t Au were re-assayed by fire-assay fusion and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 34 major, minor and trace elements were analyzed by ICP AES following 4-acid digestion of 0.5 g aliquots (method code MEICP-61). Samples that assayed greater than 100 g/t Ag were re-analyzed by ICP AES following a 4-acid digestion (method code Ag OG62). ALS holds accreditation under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures and is independent of Pacifica Silver.

Qualified Person

Dr. Steven I. Weiss, PhD, CPG, Interim Vice-President of Exploration for Pacifica Silver, is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

Table 1 - Significant Assay Results from Phase II Drill Program at Claudia Project

Hole ID Hole Dip (deg) From m To m Length m

Au g/t Ag g/t AgEq**

g/t Area 26CLAU067D -62 191.20 195.20 4.00 at ave 1.28 8 118 Aguilareña HW stockwork which includes

191.70 192.80 1.10 at 3.54 8 312

26CLAU068D -54 157.25 157.60 0.35 at 13.90 62 1,258 Aguilareña HW vein 26CLAU069D -90 164.90 165.55 0.65 at 0.80 38 107 Aguilareña HW vein 26CLAU070D -54 278.80 282.00 3.20 NSI; max 0.524 g/t Au and 24 g/t Ag Aguilareña vein 26CLAU071D -46 221.20 232.05 10.85 at ave 0.51 21 65 Aguilareña vein and HW stockwork which includes

221.20 221.50 0.30 at 2.49 131 345

and

224.70 225.70 1.00 at 1.45 97 221

26CLAU072D -52 87.60 88.10 0.50 at 1.59 39 176 Aguillareña HW veins 26CLAU073D -60 105.80 106.45 0.65 at 2.20 88 277 Aguillareña HW veins and

115.90 116.95 1.05 at 1.84 45 203 Aguilareña vein FW 26CLAU074D -90 139.05 141.25 2.20 at ave 3.22 32 309 Aguillareña HW veins which includes

139.05 139.55 0.50 at 9.28 42 840

and

144.20 147.80 3.60 at ave 2.54 49 268 Aguillareña HW veins which includes

147.15 147.80 0.65 at 8.27 96 807

26CLAU075D -58 122.35 123.05 0.70 at 3.62 394 705 Aguillareña HW vein and

125.55 126.10 0.55 at 1.17 67 167 Aguillareña HW vein and

130.45 130.75 0.30 at 4.50 49 436 Aguillareña HW vein and

155.30 156.25 0.95 at 6.31 247 790 Aguillareña HW vein-breccia and

163.75 164.20 0.45 at 1.59 36 173 Aguilareña vein 26CLAU076D -64 143.35 149.15 5.80 at ave 2.32 47 247 Aguillareña and FW veins including

144.25 147.30 3.05 at ave 3.91 79 415 Aguilareña vein which includes

145.80 146.60 0.80 at 10.30 214 1,100 Aguilareña vein 26CLAU077D -60 27.45 40.00 12.55 at ave 1.12 178 275 FW vein zone & Mark Twain vein including

27.45 27.90 0.45 at 9.06 152 931 FW vein zone and

35.10 40.00 4.90 at ave 1.21 323 428 FW vein zone including Mark Twain vein including

35.10 36.60 1.50 at 1.31 783 896

also

113.80 114.10 0.30 at 2.11 159 341 West vein 26CLAU078D -61 48.80 49.85 1.05 at 3.27 243 524 Aguilareña HW vein and

106.95 107.40 0.45 at 3.21 14 290 Aguilareña HW vein and

126.75 127.20 0.45 at 1.67 18 161 Aguilareña HW vein and

128.60 129.20 0.60 at 11.75 52 1,063 Aguilareña HW vein including

144.30 146.20 1.90 at ave 1.55 10 144

which includes

145.90 146.20 0.30 at 5.30 17 473

and

165.80 169.30 3.50 at ave 1.36 27 144 Aguilareña vein which includes

167.75 168.50 0.75 at ave 2.99 39 297 Aguilareña vein 26CLAU079D -70 78.70 81.40 2.70 at ave 1.71 124 271 Central vein including

78.70 79.30 0.60 at ave 4.44 324 706

which includes

79.00 79.30 0.30 at 6.37 533 1,081

26CLAU080D -62 130.85 134.50 3.65 at ave 1.47 30 156 Aguilareña vein including

131.35 132.00 0.65 at 3.97 92 434

which includes

136.40 137.25 0.85 at 2.29 7 204

26CLAU081D -52 62.10 67.00 4.90 at ave 1.42 77 198 Aguilareña and footwall veins including

63.75 64.90 1.15 at ave 2.61 146 371 Aguilareña vein and

116.40 116.70 0.30 at 1.73 30 179

26CLAU082D -60

NSI, weakly anomalous with max Au = 0.056 g/t, max Ag = 4.9 g/t Central vein

Composites calculated with Au minimum of 0.15 g/t (0.100 g/t Au if Ag > 30 g/t) and no more than 1.0 m internal below minimum.

*True widths are estimated to average 75% of the reported drilled intervals (the majority range from 76% to 96%).

**Silver equivalent grade (AgEq) is calculated based on the following formula: AgEq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + [Au (g/t) x (Au price / Ag price) x (Au recovery / Ag recovery)]. Metal prices for silver and gold are assumed to be US $30/oz and US $2,500/oz, respectively. At this stage, insufficient metallurgical test work has been completed to determine recoveries for silver and gold at the Claudia property. Accordingly, recoveries of 93% for silver and 96% for gold were applied, based on the 5-year historical average production data reported from First Majestic Silver Corp.'s San Dimas mine. These values are considered reasonable proxies for anticipated recoveries at Claudia due to similarities in deposit style and the relative proximity of the two properties.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated intermittently during the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the perceived merit of the Project, expected timeline for permitting additional drill sites, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals and the potential size of the mineralized zones. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold and silver; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, including but not limited to changes to the cost assumptions, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to interest or tax rates, changes in project parameters, delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks, title risks, including concession renewal, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, the ongoing war in the Ukraine, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

*All silver equivalent grades (AgEq) expressed in this Press Release are calculated based on the following formula: AgEq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + [Au (g/t) x (Au price / Ag price) x (Au recovery /Ag recovery)]. Metal prices for silver and gold are assumed to be US $30/oz and US $2,500/oz, respectively. At this stage, insufficient metallurgical test work has been completed to determine recoveries for silver and gold at the Claudia property. Accordingly, recoveries of 93% for silver and 96% for gold were applied, based on the five-year historical average production data reported from First Majestic Silver Corp.'s San Dimas mine. These values are considered reasonable proxies for anticipated recoveries at Claudia due to similarities in deposit style and the relative proximity of the two properties.

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Source: Pacifica Silver Corp.