Recognized as one of the top 50 companies holding influential AI-related patents

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that Clarivate Plc, a global information services company based in the United Kingdom, has recognized Mitsubishi Electric as a Clarivate AI50 2026 organization for its leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) inventions. The recognition reflects the high regard for Mitsubishi Electric's achievements in AI-related intellectual property (IP). This prestigious designation follows the company's announcement in January that it had been named one of the Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2026.

Clarivate evaluates "invention strength" using four criteria-influence, success rate, rarity and geographic investment-with a focus on AI-related patents recorded in patent-related data collected by Clarivate. Launched this year, the award is presented to the top 50 organizations holding leading AI-related patents, of which Mitsubishi Electric is one of six Japanese companies to receive the honor.

Mitsubishi Electric aims to transform into an "Innovative Company" that generates value through bold thinking and a willingness to embrace risk. To achieve this, the company is enhancing its core strengths in equipment (components), transforming its business models and strengthening its digital platforms with data and AI. Mitsubishi Electric, which strategically positions intellectual property as a crucial business resource for its future growth and development, carefully aligns IP activities with the company's business and R&D strategies. Since the fiscal year ended in March 2021, the company has increased its ratio of solution- and AI-related patents in line with its business model transformation. Designation as a Clarivate AI50 2026 company recognizes Mitsubishi Electric's success in these efforts in the AI field. For more about the company's IP strategy, visit https://www.MitsubishiElectric.com/intellectual-property/

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Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Patent Planning Dept.

Corporate Intellectual Property Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2332

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/