On April 4, 2026, Biosergen AB ("the Company") disclosed that the Company's board of directors had resolved to pause the development of BSG005 and that the board of directors is exploring the possibility of a sale of the BSG005 asset, a reverse takeover or a merger. The press release further stated that, if none of these options can be carried out on sufficiently attractive terms, a voluntary liquidation of the Company will be considered.

According to item 6.3.1 (h) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Biosergen AB Short name BIOSGN ISIN code: SE0026821852

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.