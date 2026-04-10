White Pearl Technology Group AB: White Pearl Technology Group AB enters a letter of intent to acquire GVO Media Group

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG" or the "Company") has entered a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire 100 percent of GVO Media Group AB ("GVO") in a share-based transaction with an indicative value of approximately SEK 12 million, including an earn-out. The acquisition adds a scalable, AI-driven digital marketing platform with growing recurring revenues and clear synergies with WPTG.

LOI - Purchase Price

The indicative purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 12 million and is intended to be settled in full through newly issued shares in WPTG. The purchase price is structured as an initial consideration and a performance-based additional consideration (earn-out).

The initial consideration amounts to approximately SEK 6 million and is intended to be paid through a share issue in connection with closing. These shares will be subject to a lock-up period.

The remaining consideration of up to approximately SEK 6 million constitutes an earn-out, which is also intended to be settled in newly issued shares in WPTG and is conditional upon GVO achieving certain predefined financial targets following completion. The outcome may be adjusted on a pro rata basis depending on actual performance.

About GVO and Strategic Rationale

GVO Media Group operates within digital marketing and represents a consolidated business consisting of three existing entities brought together to create a unified, scalable, and cost-efficient platform. The combined business is expected to generate revenues of approximately SEK 12-13 million in 2026, with an increasing share of recurring revenue and positive cash flow.

GVO has a scalable growth platform with clear integration and expansion synergies in relation to WPTG. A key value driver is a proprietary, AI-enabled CRM system that supports automated delivery, enhanced client management, and real-time KPI tracking across all service areas. This enables a more scalable operating model with improved efficiency and greater transparency.

GVO consists of a team of approximately 10 professionals and is led by CEO, Hampus Rosencranz and COO, Petter Paulsson.

The transaction is subject to customary due diligence and the parties entering into definitive binding agreements.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.