Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB surpasses 500 Finago ERP customer conversions, validating its scalable cross-sell engine and ARR expansion strategy

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") has successfully converted more than 500 customers to the Finago ERP platform, marking a key milestone in the company's strategy to increase recurring revenue and monetize its customer base.



The conversions have generated more than SEK 2.5 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) through Done.ai's partner agreement with Finago, demonstrating the company's ability to drive scalable, high-margin revenue growth with limited incremental cost. Hence, the conversion is expected to have a similar EBITDA contribution.



In addition, each additional customer converted to Finago opens for the Done OS product suit, leveraging Done.ai's exclusivity for providing fintech solutions to the former 24SevenOffice part of Finago's customer base.

Clear path to ARR expansion

Done.ai targets the conversion of an additional 800 customers during 2026, with increasing focus on larger accounts expected to drive higher ARPU.



Based on current pipeline, the company aims to generate more than NOK 10 million in incremental ARR by the end of 2026 from Finago ERP conversions alone, with additional upside from broader cross-sell initiatives. More information about the financial targets will be announced in second half of April.



Proof of scalable execution

Following a series of acquisitions, Done.ai has built a platform with approximately SEK 450 million in pro forma annual revenue. The company is now focused on activating this base through a unified cross-sell engine and integrated product offering.



Converting more than 500 ERP customers confirms Done.ai's ability to execute structured, high-volume sales processes at scale. CEO Staffan Herbst states that the company is now "transitioning into a scalable revenue platform, where cross-selling, product integration and AI-driven workflows expect to drive significant increase in revenue per customer," and adds that Done.ai has established "a repeatable go-to-market engine capable of driving consistent revenue expansion across its customer base."



Platform for continued monetization and fintech growth

The ERP conversion program highlights the broader monetization potential within Done.ai's platform. By increasing product penetration and leveraging a centralized sales engine, the company aims to expand LTV and drive long-term platform growth.



The initiative also supports Done.ai's fintech rollout, with Finago as the first ERP partner. Further integrations across ERP systems and other partner ecosystems are expected to expand distribution and monetization opportunities over time.

For further information please contact:

Done.ai Investor Relations

Email: ir@done.ai

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.