Wetteri Oyj: Used electric vehicle sales surged in March - Wetteri recorded growth of up to 82% year-on-year

Wetteri Oyj

Press Release

10 April 2026, 7:30 a.m.

Used electric vehicle sales surged in March - Wetteri recorded growth of up to 82% year-on-year

Demand for used electric vehicles (EVs) in Finland accelerated at an exceptional pace in March 2026. Across the total automotive market, sales of used electric vehicles increased by 76% compared to March last year. At Wetteri, growth was even stronger: used EV sales rose by 82% year-on-year.

"The share of electric vehicles in total sales has been increasing steadily for years, but a jump of this magnitude has never been seen before. In March, it was not far-fetched to say that more electric cars were sold used than diesel vehicles, which is truly exceptional," says Antti Jaara, Head of Used Car Purchasing and Development at Wetteri.

Fuel prices accelerated demand - long-term trend in the background

The sharp increase in demand for electric vehicles in March was driven in particular by rising fuel prices. According to Jaara, however, several long-term factors lie behind the development.

"The used electric vehicle market is now at a completely different stage compared to just a few years ago. Previously, affordable electric cars were available only in limited numbers, or a lower price was reflected directly in the vehicle's driving range. Today, there are more options available, and with a reasonable budget it is possible to purchase a warranty-covered electric vehicle with a good driving range," Jaara explains.

Wetteri's sales data shows that the share of electric vehicles among sold used cars by powertrain has increased steadily over the past year. Growth has been supported by a strong, EV-focused selection of new car brands and models, as well as active purchasing operations that have enabled the company to replenish its inventory with vehicles that match customer demand.

"From a dealership perspective, a major strength in the electric vehicle market is a broad portfolio of new car brands that invest heavily in electrification. When we can offer attractive electric models as new cars, we receive high-quality electric vehicles in trade-ins. Currently, all ten of Wetteri's best-selling used car models represent brands for which the company holds official dealership rights," says Jaara.

Affordable electric vehicles are in highest demand

According to Jaara, the most sought-after vehicles at the moment are warranty-covered electric cars priced below EUR 35,000. Among traditional powertrains, vehicles priced between EUR 20,000 and 30,000 sell well, while the fastest inventory turnover is seen in the EUR 10,000-15,000 segment. In March, sales of diesel-powered passenger cars at Wetteri declined by 25% compared to March last year.

"While the supply of electric vehicles has increased strongly, the trend for diesel-powered cars is moving in the opposite direction. Fewer pure diesel powertrains are entering the market, and increasingly they are hybrids instead. There would be significantly more demand for diesel vehicles, particularly among buyers of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volvo. Through our purchasing activities, we aim to diversify our selection and find alternatives also for customers for whom a fully electric car is not yet the optimal solution due to usage needs or charging possibilities. Our mission is to ensure that customers are offered the right cars at the right price and for the right use," Jaara concludes.

Signs of market recovery: new registrations up nearly 10%

According to the Finnish Information Centre of the Automobile Sector, the automotive market showed clear signs of recovery in March. During March 2026, 6,790 passenger cars were newly registered, representing an increase of 9.9% compared to March 2025.

During January-March 2026, a total of 17,200 passenger cars were newly registered, which is 3.0% more than in the corresponding period in 2025. In the used passenger car market, sales through dealerships increased by 1.1% in January-March 2026, although total transaction volumes including consumer-to-consumer sales declined by 0.8% year-on-year.*

*Source: AKL

Press release data source: Netwheels analytics platform

Further information and interview requests

Wetteri Communications

Tel. +358 50 3369 785

viestinta@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car market. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with 19 locations in Finland. Wetteri employs approximately 800 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire car driving cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.