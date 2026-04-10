Vilkyskiu Pienine: The consolidated sales of VILVI Group March 2026

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA and Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB, which joined the Group on 16 January 2026, consolidated sales for March 2026 amounted EUR 33.85 million - 45.5% increase comparing to March 2025. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January - March 2026 amounted to EUR 86.31 million - 21.5% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu