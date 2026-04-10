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WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
München
09.04.26 | 08:11
11,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,50012,55011:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 08:48 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vilkyskiu Pienine: The consolidated sales of VILVI Group March 2026

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA and Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB, which joined the Group on 16 January 2026, consolidated sales for March 2026 amounted EUR 33.85 million - 45.5% increase comparing to March 2025. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January - March 2026 amounted to EUR 86.31 million - 21.5% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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