Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, announces it has appointed Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic Capital"), a comprehensive capital markets advisory firm focused on small-cap growth companies, to provide, among other things, capital markets advisory and investor relations services to the Company (the "Services").

"01 Quantum is entering an important phase as our first commercial verticals begin generating revenue and we advance additional opportunities in digital assets and quantum-safe AI," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum. "At this stage, we believe a more proactive investor relations and capital markets strategy is important to broaden investor awareness and communicate the scale of the opportunity in quantum-resilient cybersecurity. We believe Sophic Capital is the right partner to help us better communicate our progress, strategic positioning, and long-term opportunity to a broader investor audience."

"01 Quantum is one of the few Canadian public companies offering enterprise-focused cybersecurity solutions built for the quantum computing era," said Sean Peasgood, CEO of Sophic Capital. "The Company has developed a compelling platform supported by proprietary technology, early commercial traction with partner driven deployments, and exposure to the large emerging market of post-quantum cybersecurity. 01's R&D team has an impressive history of innovation and technology development, and we look forward to helping 01 Quantum build awareness in the market, better articulate its value proposition, and connect its story with institutional and retail investors."

Pursuant to an agreement between the Company and Sophic Capital (the "Agreement"), Sophic Capital has been engaged to, amongst other things, heighten market and brand awareness as well as broaden awareness of the Company within the investment community via outreach programs including email and phone campaigns. The Agreement is effective as of April 6, 2026 and has an initial term of twelve (12) months. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V). Sophic Capital has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and policies of the TSX-V in providing its Services. In connection with the Services, Sophic Capital will receive $8,000 per month for an initial term of 12 months. In addition, the Company has granted Sophic Capital options to purchase up to 700,000 common shares at a price of $0.38 per share. The options will vest quarterly in four tranches of 175,000 each and expire on the earlier of (i) 12 months after the termination of the engagement and (ii) April 6, 2030. The options are governed by the provisions of 01 Quantum's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX-V. In addition, Sophic Capital and its partners own or control 85,000 warrants exercisable at $0.50 expiring on June 6, 2027.

About Sophic Capital

Sophic Capital is a capital markets advisory firm for public and private growth companies, specializing in developing complete capital markets strategies for companies across all stages of development. Sophic Capital's depth of knowledge in the technology sector, clean technology and special situations markets combined with decades of experience working in the capital markets, makes it an ideal partner to help lower the cost of capital and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.sophiccapital.com

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure.

IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291889

Source: 01 Quantum Inc.