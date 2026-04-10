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WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Frankfurt
10.04.26 | 08:10
5,450 Euro
-0,91 % -0,050
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STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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5,4505,50016:33
5,4505,50016:33
ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Stagwell Appoints Nicole Souza as Chief Growth Officer, North America to Accelerate Enterprise Momentum

Appointment marks first in a series of senior growth hires as Stagwell scales its integrated model following 25% new business growth in 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Stagwell?(NASDAQ:STGW) today announced the appointment of Nicole Souza as Chief Growth Officer, North America, as the company continues to scale its enterprise growth model following a year of record new business performance.

Stagwell delivered 25% new?business growth in 2025, adding partnerships with brands including Starbucks, PepsiCo and Target, momentum driven by its integrated approach across creative, media, data, and technology. Souza's appointment represents a deliberate step to operationalize and accelerate this integrated approach at scale and is the first in a series of senior growth hires planned for 2026.

Souza joins from Publicis Groupe, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer for its creative division, leading growth across a global portfolio of agencies. She brings deep experience translating integrated capabilities into enterprise-level wins, with prior leadership roles at Saatchi & Saatchi and Deutsch New York. In this role, Souza will lead growth across North America, focused on scaling Stagwell's enterprise momentum, shaping and winning high-value opportunities, connecting capabilities across the network, and expanding them into long-term client partnerships.

"Nicole is a builder," said Ryan Linder, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stagwell. "We've proven the model works, clients are responding to a more connected, modern approach to marketing. Now it's about scaling that with intention. Nicole knows how to take complexity and turn it into growth, and that's exactly what this next phase requires."

Souza will also play a key role in advancing Stagwell's go-to-market strategy around its creative capabilities and AI-driven marketing solutions, ensuring the company's investments in technology and data translate directly into commercial advantage for clients.?

"I'm joining Stagwell because it represents the future," said Souza. "What's already in place across agencies and capabilities is incredibly powerful, the opportunity now is to scale that into even greater impact for clients."

Souza reports to Linder and is based in New York.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact

Madi Wick
PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-appoints-nicole-souza-as-chief-growth-officer-nort-1156512

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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