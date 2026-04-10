With reference to an announcement made public by Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. (symbol: EIM) on 9 April 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 16 April 2026.? ?
|ISIN
|IS0000019800
|Company name
|Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
|Total share capital before the reduction
|ISK?165.700.000? (165.700.000 shares)
|Reduction in share capital
|ISK 2.300.000 (2.300.000 shares)
|Total share capital following the reduction
|ISK?163.400.000? (163.400.000 shares)
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|EIM
|Orderbook ID
|90274
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