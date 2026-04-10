Cascale: Schneider Electric's Perspectives Day Asia Reframes Risk

The Hong Kong event convened 130 senior executives from across the consumer goods industry highlighting shared supply chain risk and unmet manufacturer solutions.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Key Takeaways

Climate risk is increasingly being reframed as a core business issue - not just a sustainability additive.

Shared supplier challenges highlight the need for collective solutions

Validation and opportunities for MCAP

Cascale recently contributed to Schneider Electric Perspectives Day Asia in Hong Kong, convening 150 senior executives from across the consumer goods industry. The event brought together leaders in sustainability, finance, energy, and supply chain to explore practical pathways to net-zero.

Nicole Lee-Kauer, manager of Cascale's Manufacturer Climate Action Program (MCAP), joined a breakout panel called "Advancing Supply Chain Decarbonization: Leveraging Data, System Interoperability, and Regulatory Compliance," injecting learnings from the Manufacturer Climate Action Program (MCAP), now in its fifth cohort.

The 18-month program is a pivotal initiative that unifies global manufacturers to combat climate change across the consumer goods industry, driving sustainable change through science-aligned targets (SATs). Engaging over 85 manufacturers to date, the program is open to all manufacturers looking to accelerate the adoption of science-aligned GHG reduction targets within their Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Manufacturers and brands can register for the informational webinar April 21 (register now).

Across the event, a clear theme was present: accountability. Organizations are increasingly integrating climate risk into enterprise-wide risk management, rather than treating it as a standalone sustainability topic. Companies such as Philippines-based conglomerate Ayala and hotel chain Marriott are embedding climate considerations into governance structures, linking performance to executive decision-making and incentives. This reflects growing alignment between sustainability and financial accountability.

Discussions with brands and retailers, including Japanese beverage retailer Asahi, Henderson Land, and Hong Kong Land reinforced that manufacturers face similar decarbonization challenges across sectors. These shared barriers point to the importance of collective action, aligned tools, and consistent data to drive progress at scale.

A separate session offered insights from FairPrice Group's supplier decarbonization program. There was strong alignment with Cascale's MCAP, particularly in terms of the program's approach to target-setting and capacity building. For example, FairPrice's use of a supplier segmentation model and structured training offers a practical example of how brands can engage manufacturers more effectively.

At the same time, their experience underscores the role of enabling environments. Public funding, supportive policy frameworks, and cross-border partnerships are key accelerators for supplier decarbonization. These learnings present opportunities to further strengthen MCAP, including the potential development of a simple self-assessment tool to help manufacturers evaluate readiness for programs like MCAP or science-based targets.

In all, events like Perspectives Day Asia reinforce Cascale's role not only as a convener, bringing diverse perspectives in consumer goods, but also as a contributor to cross-industry dialogue.

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SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/schneider-electrics-perspectives-day-asia-reframes-risk-1156646