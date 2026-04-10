Article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority
Regulatory News:
Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
notional(1)
exercisable(2)
10 April 2026
176,528,611
176,528,611
173,067,075
(1) The notional voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights which are attached to all the shares, including those with no voting rights (statement in compliance with the article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority).
(2) The exercisable voting rights correspond to the total number of shares exercisable at shareholders meetings. They are calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of actions, net of the shares with no voting rights (treasury shares…).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260410510373/en/
Contacts:
Tikehau Capital