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WKN: A3DUN5 | ISIN: US0494681010 | Ticker-Symbol: 48D
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 21:58
48,800 Euro
+0,10 % +0,050
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,80049,05011:00
48,40048,80010.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2026 02:06 Uhr
124 Leser
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Nasdaq, Inc.: Sandisk Corporation to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index Beginning April 20, 2026, replacing Atlassian Corporation

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Sandisk Corporation (Nasdaq: SNDK) will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) replacing Atlassian Corporation (Nasdaq: TEAM) prior to market open on Monday, April 20, 2026.

These updates are consistent with the current Nasdaq-100 Index methodology, in effect through April 30, 2026. For additional information, including notifications on changes to any Nasdaq Indexes, please go to https://indexes.nasdaq.com/

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes is one of the world's leading index providers, offering a comprehensive suite of rules-based benchmarks and indexes. The Nasdaq-100 Index - which measures the performance of 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies - is tracked by more than 200 investment products with over $600 billion in assets under management globally. Nasdaq Global Indexes publishes and maintains more than 35,000 indexes across asset classes and geographies.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world's economies. We architect the world's most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic?opportunity?by designing and deploying markets, technology, data, and advanced analytics that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities,?visit us on LinkedIn, on X?@Nasdaq, or at?www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq, Nasdaq-100 Index and NDX are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq's proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Media Contacts:
Maximilian Leitenberger
Maximilian.leitenberger@nasdaq.com

Issuer & Investor Contact
Index Client Services
Indexservices@nasdaq.com

-NDAQG-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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