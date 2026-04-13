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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 21:30
23,550 Euro
+0,08 % +0,020
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,21023,29008:55
0,0000,00008:55
PR Newswire
13.04.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Cities must rethink how they create urban value: Skanska report

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cities, developers and investors need to move beyond a short-term project-delivery perspective and focus on social and financial value that lasts for generations. In a new report, Skanska finds that cities that focus on short-term performance risk undermining resilience, competitiveness and long-term economic value.

The report, Shaping Sustainable Places, points to a growing need to manage risk, protect investment value and meet rising societal expectations. It calls for stakeholders to close the gap between the way urban projects in Europe and the USA are delivered and how places are expected to perform over time.

"Urban development is entering a decisive new phase," says Claes Larsson, EVP Skanska Group, Commercial Property Development and Investment Properties. "Success today is about creating resilient places that can adapt, endure and continue to deliver real value for people, climate and business long after construction is finished."

Four actions are identified to secure cities' long-term prospects:

  • Design for change. Adaptable, resilient design protects asset value, reduces future retrofit costs and strengthens long-term competitiveness.
  • Work together. Early alignment and shared stewardship between stakeholders improve predictability and long-term performance.
  • Design for and with people. Early engagement with the local society reduces delays, strengthens demand and supports stable occupancy.
  • Measure what matters. Integrating social, environmental and economic indicators leads to better decisions and stronger long-term outcomes.

"Investors, insurers and central banks are increasingly integrating climate risks into their processes. Buildings cannot be moved, they must be adaptable to safeguard their future value," says Lena Hök, EVP Sustainability & Innovation, Skanska Group. "As climate risk is priced into markets, insurance and regulation, value will increasingly follow those who design for change, collaborate early, plan with people and measure what matters, so buildings and districts stay resilient."

The report targets decision-makers and investors who are committed to creating enduring value in cities and urban environments.

Download the full report and associated material here: www.skanska.com

For further information please contact:

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relation and Public Affairs, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/cities-must-rethink-how-they-create-urban-value--skanska-report,c4333654

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4333654/4031783.pdf

20260413 shaping sustainable places

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---havneholmen-sydhavnen-copenhagen-denmark,c3527486

Image 1 - Havneholmen Sydhavnen Copenhagen Denmark

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---havneholmen-sydhavnen-copenhagen-denmark,c3527484

Image 2 - Havneholmen Sydhavnen Copenhagen Denmark

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-3---sthlm-new-stockholm-sweden,c3527485

Image 3 - Sthlm New Stockholm Sweden

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-4---sthlm-new-stockholm-sweden,c3527483

Image 4 - Sthlm New Stockholm Sweden

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cities-must-rethink-how-they-create-urban-value-skanska-report-302740227.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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