

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK1.170 billion, or SEK2.81 per share. This compares with SEK1.126 billion, or SEK2.71 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.0% to SEK39.358 billion from SEK43.753 billion last year.



Skanska AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.170 Bln. vs. SEK1.126 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.81 vs. SEK2.71 last year. -Revenue: SEK39.358 Bln vs. SEK43.753 Bln last year.



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