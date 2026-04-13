Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13
Transaction in own shares
Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that between 07 April 2026 and 10 April 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £30m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 7 November 2025.
Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence
Date of transaction:
Number of Shares repurchased:
Average price paid per Share (pence):
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
07 April 2026
141,167
211.3060
207.8000
213.4000
08 April 2026
129,476
217.2749
215.6000
218.6000
09 April 2026
120,000
214.3887
213.0000
216.0000
10 April 2026
130,000
218.0677
215.6000
219.6000
Broker: RBC Europe Limited
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 307,519,131 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.
The figure of 307,519,131 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Moonpig Group plc
investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com
Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer
Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer
About Moonpig Group:
Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.
The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.