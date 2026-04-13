Highlights:

10,000 metre drill program focused on the Getty North deposit - the largest program at Getty Copper since 1997

Getty North deposit remains open to expansion at depth

Ongoing targeting of potential satellite resources, including at Getty South

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a planned 10,000 metre drill program focused on the Getty North deposit, and satellite targets including the Getty South deposit, within its Getty Project (the "Project") in the Highland Valley District.

The primary goal of the program, as part of Getty's two-pronged resource and exploration-focused strategy in the district, is to expand and confirm the resource potential of the Getty North and Getty South deposits. These deposits were historically drilled to shallow depths, in a significantly lower copper price environment with very limited geological controls or modern multi-element assay data. Two diamond drills will be active concurrently for most of the program, and core will be logged and processed at Getty's core shack nearby in Logan Lake, BC.

CEO, Mr. Ryan O'Regan, added "Since closing the recent transaction just weeks ago, our team has moved quickly under new leadership to mobilize and commence drilling. We have made rapid progress advancing this program, which marks the first material drilling program at the Getty Project in nearly 30 years.

Getty controls approximately 25% of one of Canada's largest copper districts, yet this ground has seen virtually no meaningful drilling for decades. Our focus with this program is to test for higher-grade mineralization, expand known mineralized zones, and demonstrate the broader scale potential of the project. This work is designed to unlock meaningful value for shareholders, supported by a strong copper market and compelling long-term fundamentals."

Image 1: Drill Rig on Site at Getty North

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Exploration Program Details

At Getty North, which will be the initial focus of the drilling program, the deposit is characterized by a cylindrical shell of higher-grade copper mineralization which is thought to be open to expansion down plunge (Figure 1). This interpretation is supported by relogging of 5,750 m of historical drill core completed by the Company over the last 6 months.





Figure 1: Getty North Cross Section



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The planned drilling program will test the depth extension potential of the deposit via holes drilled both down the plunge of the deposit and via holes drilled across it. Current planned hole locations are constrained by permitting, and the Company is working to increase the available drill locations. Initial holes are planned to be 550-650m long.

The drill holes will also collect material to be used for geometallurgical characterization and metallurgical testing, as part of the Company's strategy of advancing the resource potential of the Project. This work will include sequential leach Cu assays in the near-surface parts of each deposit, where supergene copper mineralization with potential for heap leach extraction is known to occur.

At Getty South, ongoing validation of historical drill hole database, drill hole locations and underground sampling data, which go back to the 1950s, will support drill planning which is being finalized. Recent relogging of 2,579 m of historical core shows that porphyry-related breccias in the Getty South area have a relatively low sulfide content (chalcopyrite-specular hematite being the main sulfide-oxide gangue minerals) and are associated with sericitic alteration. This indicates that there is potential at Getty South for zonation towards a more Cu-rich, potassically altered zone at depth. This geological target coincides with an IP chargeability anomaly that underlies the western part of Getty South, with the potential down-plunge extension of zones of higher-grade breccia-hosted Cu mineralization which was the focus of workings at the historical Trojan underground mine.

Other satellite targets, including Getty West, are also in the process of being evaluated for future drilling as part of the Company's resource and exploration strategy. An additional 4,000-6,000 m of drilling in the latter half of 2026 is planned and may include these satellite exploration targets.





Figure 2: Getty Central Area Satellite Targets Plan Map



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QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the Highland Valley region of British Columbia, Canada. Its flagship, 82% owned Getty Project is located near Logan Lake and adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine and has potential to be a significant new source of copper and molybdenum in the district.

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: the Company's strategic plans and objectives; the timing, scope, commencement and results of planned exploration and drilling programs; the potential to expand, upgrade or improve existing mineral resource estimates; the identification, continuity and distribution of higher-grade mineralization; the potential for district-scale mineralization; the advancement, development and potential economic viability of the Getty Project; and the Company's outlook, including expectations for exploration results and project advancement.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Getty Copper Inc.