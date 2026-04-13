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WKN: A2GSX8 | ISIN: DK0060907293 | Ticker-Symbol: NF1
Frankfurt
13.04.26 | 08:09
18,160 Euro
-1,52 % -0,280
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,54018,70014:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 12:58 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft: ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FINAL RESULT OF FREUDENBERG'S PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF NILFISK HOLDING A/S

13 April 2026

In accordance with section 4(1) of the Danish Takeover Order, Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH ("Freudenberg" or the "Offeror") announced on 11 December 2025 that Freudenberg intended to submit a voluntary public takeover offer (the "Offer") to acquire all shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S ("Nilfisk") (the "Offer"), with the exception of Nilfisk's treasury shares, for a cash price of DKK 140 per share, valuing the entire share capital of Nilfisk at approx. DKK 3.80bn / EUR 508m.

On 7 January 2026, Freudenberg published the offer document regarding the Offer (the "Offer Document"), as approved by the Danish FSA in accordance with section 11 of the Danish Takeover Order. On 19 February 2026, the Offeror published a supplement to the Offer Document (the "Supplement"), pursuant to which the offer period was extended until 8 April 2026 at 23:59 (CEST) to allow additional time to obtain regulatory approvals.

The offer period expired on 8 April 2026 at 23:59 (CEST), and on 9 April 2026 Freudenberg announced the preliminary result of the Offer in accordance with section 21(3) of the Danish Takeover Order. The preliminary result of the Offer indicated that Freudenberg had obtained acceptances corresponding to 94.47 per cent of the total share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk, excluding Nilfisk's holding of treasury shares.

Final result
In accordance with section 21(3) of the Danish Takeover Order, Freudenberg hereby announces the final result of the Offer.

The final summation of acceptances shows that Freudenberg has obtained acceptances for 25,626,161 shares, corresponding to 94.47 per cent of the share capital and the associated voting rights in Nilfisk, excluding Nilfisk's holding of 243 treasury shares.

All regulatory approvals have been obtained, and the final summation of acceptances confirms that the Minimum Acceptance Condition (as defined in the Offer Document) is also fulfilled. Freudenberg therefore considers that all conditions for completion of the Offer have been fulfilled, and Freudenberg intends to complete the Offer on the terms and conditions set out in the Offer Document.

Attachment

  • Announcement of final results

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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