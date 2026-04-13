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WKN: A2PWNN | ISIN: SE0013382066 | Ticker-Symbol: 9ZJ
Frankfurt
13.04.26 | 09:55
2,270 Euro
-0,44 % -0,010
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLEANAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLEANAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 13:30 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QleanAir AB: QleanAir signs two separate agreements for cleanrooms in the US totaling approximately $1.51 MUSD

QleanAir AB (publ), a leading provider of solutions for clean indoor air, has signed two separate agreements to provide new USP 797/800 compliant cleanroom environment for pharmacy compounding services. The two agreements are signed with customers in Florida and the US Southeast, with both projects expected to be completed by the end of Q4 2026.

QleanAir is dedicated to being an excellent partner through building and maintaining modular cleanrooms that exceed USP guidelines and maintain a compliant state of control. A large academic health system in the Southeast, with 20 hospital campuses, over 900 clinics, and approximately 56,000 employees, has signed an agreement for its twelfth QleanAir cleanroom. The customer's first QleanAir cleanroom is nearly 10 years old and remains fully functional and compliant. The order value for this project is approximately $1.02M USD.

- "Twelve cleanrooms with a single customer is a milestone that speaks for itself. It reflects the trust that comes from years of consistent performance, compliance, and partnership. We are proud to continue supporting one of the largest academic health systems in the Southeast." says Zachary Douglas, President of QleanAir Scandinavia Inc.

In a second agreement, a 244-bed fully integrated medical campus on Florida's Treasure Coast, part of one of the world's most recognized health systems, has signed a $499,000 USD contract for its third QleanAir cleanroom.

- "We are proud to continue growing our partnership with one of the most recognized names in healthcare. A third cleanroom project reinforces the value our customers see in QleanAir's quality, compliance, and service model." says Zachary Douglas, President of QleanAir Scandinavia Inc.

Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of Q4 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Sebastian Lindström, CEO
sebastian.lindstrom@qleanair.com
+46 703 08 94 51

Fredrik Sandelin, CFO
fredrik.sandelin@qleanair.com
+46 722 09 61 67

About QleanAir

QleanAir is a niche premium provider of clean indoor environment solutions. The company's business model is based on rental contracts for modular solutions with a full-service offer. QleanAir's solutions are developed using filter technology that traps, filters and recycles indoor air. The company's main markets are EMEA, APAC and the Americas. QleanAir's head office is located in Solna, Sweden, and the share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ticker QAIR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor. For more information go to qleanair.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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