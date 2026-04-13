Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: CRIT) ("Supreme" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its name change to Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation (the "Name Change"). In connection with the Name Change, the Company's trading symbol will change to "MAV" for its common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), expected at the opening of trading on April 15, 2026. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change is 57779K104 (ISIN: CA57779K1049).

There will be no consolidation of capital in connection with the name change. Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the name change. Outstanding share certificates and DRS statements representing common shares of the Company will not be affected and will not need to be exchanged.

The CSE will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the name and symbol change. Upon completion of the name and symbol change, the common shares of the Company will begin trading under the Company's new name and trading symbol "MAV," along with a new CUSIP and ISIN number.

"The transition to Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation represents a transformative step forward for the Company as we sharpen our focus on the tremendous opportunities within the precious metals sector," said Glen R. Watson, President and CEO of Supreme Critical Metals. "With strengthening gold and silver markets and growing global demand for safe-haven assets, we believe the timing is right to reposition the Company and aggressively pursue high-quality, value-accretive opportunities. This rebranding underscores our commitment to building a dynamic portfolio of gold and silver assets and delivering meaningful upside for our shareholders as we execute on our growth strategy."

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation

Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is a publicly traded, diversified exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company has focused on British Columbia and Nevada; both being mining-friendly jurisdictions that have established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation is available on the Company's new website at www.maverickgoldandsilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

LIKE AND FOLLOW

Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the receipt of regulatory and CSE approvals, expectations concerning the Company's future plans, objectives, strategies, and goals relating to its business and the completion of the name change. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292121

Source: Supreme Critical Metals Inc.